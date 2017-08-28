Dell upgrades affordable Inspiron 2-in-1s to 8th gen Intel Core processors

Why it matters to you Dell has a new batch of Inspiron 2-in-1 and clamshell laptops ripe for the picking if you're on the market for a new mobile PC with the latest Intel CPU.

Prior to the IFA 2017 show in Berlin, Dell unleashed a huge batch of PCs spanning traditional notebooks, 2-in-1 devices, and gaming machines. This year, we have the revamped Dell Inspiron family packing Intel’s freshly baked eighth-generation processors and in some cases, Nvidia GeForce 940MX discrete graphics.

Dell Inspiron 17 7000 2-in-1

The Dell Inspiron 17 7000 is the largest mobile computing device of the updated Inspiron batch. This model, like all the others listed afterward, is based on in-plane switching (IPS) panel technology, which provides wide viewing angles and rich colors. This screen is backed by graphics built into the new eighth-generation Intel processor, or an optional Nvidia GeForce 940MX discrete graphics chip.

In addition to transferring data at up to 5Gbps, the included USB 3.1 Gen1 Type-C port can be used to charge the laptop. It also supports the DisplayPort protocol, meaning you can use it, along with the HDMI port, to connect two external displays. Of course, that is not really ideal if you have the 2-in-1 in a tent, stand, or tablet position.

Take note of the two different kinds of solid-state drives this device will support. An SSD connecting via SATA 3 uses the same lanes as a hard drive and can push speeds around up to 560MB per second. An SSD that uses a PCI Express connection is a whole different ballgame, pushing speeds above one gigabyte per second. They are quick, to say the least, but could mean a 2-in-1 model with a higher price tag in the end.