Dell’s most popular business laptop is usually $1,459 — today it’s $783

Dell laptop deals are always worth paying attention to, and that’s even more the case today, with Dell’s latest sale seeing a massive $676 off the ever popular Dell Latitude 5340 laptop. If you’ve been looking for great laptop deals to aid your business plans, this is the perfect opportunity to do so. Normally priced at $1,459, the Dell Latitude 5340 is down to $783 for a strictly limited time thanks to the sale happening right now. Here’s all it has to offer for the price.

Why you should buy the Dell Latitude 5340

Dell is one of the best laptop brands out there. With the Dell Latitude 5340, you get a 13th-generation Intel Core i7-1365U processor teamed up with 16GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage. We’d have liked to have seen more storage, but for this price we won’t complain too much.

This model won’t rival the best laptops out there, but it has all the core specs you need. That includes a 13.3-inch full HD screen with 1920 x 1080 resolution, 400 nits of brightness, and ComfortView Plus to protect against eye strain. Improving upon earlier revisions, the Dell Latitude 5340 has advanced thermals thanks to its larger fans. It also has ExpressCharge, which analyzes usage to work out how to extend run time, charging faster any time you need it to.

Some useful business-centric tools have been added, such as Look Away Detect, which spots when your focus is elsewhere, dimming the screen to protect your privacy and preserve battery life. There’s also onlooker detection for when someone is peering at your screen. Such intelligent features add up fast to ensure that the Dell Latitude 5340 is great for your work needs even if you’re working from a coffee shop or shared work environment.

Usually priced at $1,459, the Dell Latitude 5340 is down to $662 for a limited time when you buy directly from Dell. It’s not clear when the sale ends, so if you’re keen to save $676, hit the buy button sooner rather than later so you don’t miss out on that massive price cut.