 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Dell’s most popular business laptop is usually $1,459 — today it’s $783

By
The Dell Latitude 5340 on a white background.
Dell

Dell laptop deals are always worth paying attention to, and that’s even more the case today, with Dell’s latest sale seeing a massive $676 off the ever popular Dell Latitude 5340 laptop. If you’ve been looking for great laptop deals to aid your business plans, this is the perfect opportunity to do so. Normally priced at $1,459, the Dell Latitude 5340 is down to $783 for a strictly limited time thanks to the sale happening right now. Here’s all it has to offer for the price.

Why you should buy the Dell Latitude 5340

Dell is one of the best laptop brands out there. With the Dell Latitude 5340, you get a 13th-generation Intel Core i7-1365U processor teamed up with 16GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage. We’d have liked to have seen more storage, but for this price we won’t complain too much.

This model won’t rival the best laptops out there, but it has all the core specs you need. That includes a 13.3-inch full HD screen with 1920 x 1080 resolution, 400 nits of brightness, and ComfortView Plus to protect against eye strain. Improving upon earlier revisions, the Dell Latitude 5340 has advanced thermals thanks to its larger fans. It also has ExpressCharge, which analyzes usage to work out how to extend run time, charging faster any time you need it to.

Some useful business-centric tools have been added, such as Look Away Detect, which spots when your focus is elsewhere, dimming the screen to protect your privacy and preserve battery life. There’s also onlooker detection for when someone is peering at your screen. Such intelligent features add up fast to ensure that the Dell Latitude 5340 is great for your work needs even if you’re working from a coffee shop or shared work environment.

Usually priced at $1,459, the Dell Latitude 5340 is down to $662 for a limited time when you buy directly from Dell. It’s not clear when the sale ends, so if you’re keen to save $676, hit the buy button sooner rather than later so you don’t miss out on that massive price cut.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 15 years of experience in the field. During that time, she's spent the past…
Best Dell laptop deals: Cheap laptops starting at $500
The Dell XPS 13 9315 on a table against a window.

If you're thinking of picking up a new laptop, then you may want to consider Dell, which is one of the best laptop brands on the market and has a very wide selection of laptops you can pick up. In fact, Dell owns the Alienware brand and, therefore, offers some of the best gaming laptops, although if you want something a bit more budget-friendly, it offers a lot of great budget laptops, too. Of course, you can also go something that's more middle-of-the-road, especially with some of Dell's laptops that often show up on our list of best laptops.
Of course, having so many options can be a bit overwhelming for somebody who isn't familiar with Dell or the laptop market, which is why we scoured the Dell website and other retailers for our favorite picks and listed them below. This list has a lot of crossover with the best Dell XPS deals, student laptop deals and gaming laptop deals, so make sure to check out some of those other great laptop deals as well.

Dell Inspiron 15 -- $450, was $550

Read more
Best Dell XPS deals: Save on Dell XPS 13, Dell XPS 15 and Dell XPS 17
Dell XPS 15 OLED on a table.

There are a lot of options out there for a thin and light laptop, such as the MacBook Air, but if you go that route, then you're going to be in the Apple ecosystem, which some folks may not want. Alternatively, Dell is one of the best laptop brands out there and makes the Dell XPS lineup, which is the Windows equivalent of the MacBook Air. Even better, it has a ton of excellent configurations to pick from, including some with more substantial graphics cards, such as the RTX 4070, although if you don't need anything as powerful, there are lower-end options as well.

Of course, given that these are pricey machines, going for a deal is probably the way to go, which is why we've collected some of our favorite deals below. That said, if you can't quite find what you're looking for, be sure to check out these Dell laptop deals and our roundup of the best laptop deals for some non-Dell options.
Best Dell XPS 13 deals

Read more
Hurry! You only have a few hours to buy this Asus laptop for $110
Front and back views of the Asus E410 14-inch laptop against a white background.

For those who are on an extremely tight budget but need a new laptop, there are some cheap laptop deals that you can shop. Here's one that's available right now: the Asus E410 for only $110 from Best Buy, following a $70 discount on its original price of $180. There's not much time left before the offer expires though -- just a few more hours! -- so if you want to take advantage of this bargain, you're going to have to proceed with your purchase for this affordable laptop as soon as possible.

Why you should buy the Asus E410 laptop
Let's get it out of the way -- for its price, you shouldn't expect the Asus E410 to challenge the performance of the best laptops. It's equipped with the Intel Celeron N4500 processor, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, and 4GB of RAM, which keep its costs low. While you won't be editing videos or playing the best PC games with this laptop, it will be able to handle simple tasks such as browsing the internet, checking social media, and watching streaming shows. If that's all you're planning to do, you won't be disappointed with the Asus E410.

Read more