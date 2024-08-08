The most popular Dell business laptop is on sale: from $1,629 to $869

Consistently a great place to look for laptop deals, Dell has a super sweet discount on a Dell Latitude 5340 laptop which is perfect for anyone looking for a reliable system for work. Right now, you can buy it for $869 instead of $1,629, so you save a huge $760 off the usual price. It’s a laptop that’s well suited for your business needs but would also work well for any students who solely want a practical workhorse for all their studying needs. Here’s what you need to know about it before you buy.

Why you should buy the Dell Latitude 5340

Dell is one of the best laptop brands because it knows how to make robust and reliable laptops which also have all the key features you could need. With the Dell Latitude 5340, you get a 13th-generation Intel Core i7-1365U processor teamed up with 16GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage. Granted, we wish there was more storage space here. It’s a little on the low side, so besides using cloud storage, you may wish to add on one of the best external hard drives to extend your options.

Elsewhere, the Dell Latitude 5340 is more competent. It has an appealing 13.3-inch full HD screen with 1920 x 1080 resolution, while there’s a full HD IR webcam above it. It also has advanced thermals with new larger fans so the laptop is kept cooler while still being quiet. It also has ExpressCharge which analyzes your usage so it can extend run time as well as charge faster when you need a boost.

As a business-focused laptop it also has a wide range of privacy options, such as onlooker detection which notifies you when someone is gazing at your screen. There’s also Look Away Detect which knows when you’re looking away, dimming the screen to protect you and also save battery life. ExpressSign-in detects your presence and wakes up the system as needed. These are all features you don’t tend to get from the best laptops so it’s useful for the security conscious.

The Dell Latitude 5340 normally costs $1,629, but right now you can buy it from Dell for $869. The $760 saving is big enough that it seems unlikely to stay this way for very long. Check it out now by tapping the link below, but be quick as it’s likely to end soon.