This Dell workstation laptop is on clearance — over $1,290 off

Prime Day laptop deals are a great opportunity to grab a laptop that would normally be incredibly expensive — for instance, this powerful workstation from Dell. The Dell Precision 5480 workstation is currently available in a clearance sale from Dell with a $1.290 discount that slashes its price from $2,739 to $1,449. It’s still not cheap, but with the performance that the laptop promises, it will be worth it. There’s no guarantee that this deal will last through the rest of Prime Day deals, so if you want this machine as your companion, you’re going to have to complete your purchase for it as soon as possible.

Why you should buy the Dell Precision 5480 Workstation

The Dell Precision 5480 Workstation is a portable but powerful laptop that will let you finish your daily tasks quickly and efficiently — even the more complicated ones. It’s equipped with the 13th-generation Intel Core i7 processor and the Nvidia RTX 2000 Ada graphics card, which are supported by 32GB of RAM that’s the sweet spot for professionals, according to our guide on how much RAM do you need. These components allow it to challenge the best laptops in terms of performance, making it perfect for both employees and students.

The 14-inch screen of the Dell Precision 5480 Workstation means it can easily slide into your bag, while its Full HD+ resolution will let you see every detail in your projects. The laptop also comes with a 512GB SSD, which will provide enough storage space for your files, and with Windows 11 Pro pre-installed, you’ll have access to the operating system’s more advanced features.

Some laptop deals cover budget-friendly devices that sacrifice performance for lower costs, but if you’re looking at the other end of the spectrum, take advantage of Dell’s clearance sale for the Dell Precision 5480 Workstation. This powerful laptop is down to $1,449 from $2,739, for huge savings of $1,290. This is an excellent price for a device with these specifications, but other shoppers are likely thinking the same thing. Stocks of the Dell Precision 5480 Workstation may already be running low, so if you want it as your next laptop, push through with the transaction for it immediately.

