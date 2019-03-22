Share

The XPS 13 might be one of our all-time favorite laptops, but it is usually quite expensive. If you have been considering picking one up, but don’t want to spend too much, Dell has you covered. The company is running a limited-time deal lasting through Thursday, March 28, where you can bring home this year’s new XPS 13 for around $750 with the use of a special coupon code.

Usually retailing for $910, Dell’s sale is now knocking $163 off an entry-level version of the new XPS 13 with the use of coupon code SAVE17 at checkout. It comes configured with an eighth-generation Intel Core i3-8145U processor, a 128GB solid-state drive, as well as a total of 4GB of RAM. This might initially appear as basic specifications, but it is still good enough for web browsing, editing word documents, and other basic tasks. We recently reviewed a similar version of the new XPS 13 and found it to be the near-perfect laptop. We liked its sleek design, new color options, repositioned webcam, as well as its speedy performance.

If you’re looking for a laptop that is a bit more powerful, Dell still has you covered. A separate deal also lasting through Thursday, March 28, is cutting down the price on an older version of the XPS 13 to $1,250 with use of coupon code SAVE17. This version comes with a slightly more powerful Intel Core i7-8550U processor, 8GB RAM, and a 256GB solid-state drive. It is a bit different from the new XPS 13 since its webcam is in the center of the bottom bezel of the laptop, and is powered by an older Intel processor. Still, the specs make this version of the XPS 13 is an excellent choice if you’re a student, or someone who is always online and working through the web.

Other than the XPS 13, Dell is also discounting its new 15.6-inch G7 gaming laptop with the use of the same SAVE17 coupon code — now retailing for $1,294. Under the hood, it comes with Nvidia’s latest GeForce RTX 2060 graphics card, 16GB RAM, and a 128GB solid-state drive, plus an additional 1TB HDD. With the power of Nvidia’s ray tracing and DLSS tucked inside the graphics card powering this laptop, it is a great choice if you’re looking to get the most out of games like Battlefield V.

Looking for more deals on smartwatches, home appliances, and more? Our curated deals page has you covered.