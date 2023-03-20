 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Get this 22-inch monitor for $80 with this limited time deal

Aaron Mamiit
By

Do you need to replace your old monitor but you’re on a tight budget? Then you shouldn’t miss Dell’s offer for the Dell SE2222H monitor, which you can currently get for a very cheap $80. You’ll pocket $50 in savings from its original price of $130 if you’re able to take advantage of the discount, which may go away at any moment like most monitor deals that are this affordable.

Why you should buy the Dell SE2222H monitor

The Dell SE2222H monitor is the perfect partner to a new PC that you got from desktop computer deals. It’s made by a brand that’s a mainstay in our list of the best monitors, so you know that you’ll be getting a top-quality display. The Dell SE2222H monitor features a 22-inch screen with Full HD resolution, for bright colors and clear details when you’re working on projects, watching streaming content, and browsing the internet. The monitor also offers a 60Hz refresh rate, which is how often the images on the screen are updated, and an 8ms response time, which is how quickly image transitions are shown, according to our computer monitor buying guide.

For those who are planning to use the Dell SE2222H monitor for several hours each day, such as for a work-from-home arrangement or to attend online classes, you will be protected from harmful blue light emissions that cause eye fatigue by Dell’s ComfortView feature. The slim bezels surrounding the display maximizes the screen-to-body ratio and minimizes distractions, while the small stand frees up space on your desk.

Related

If you’re looking for an affordable monitor to replace the old one that you’re still using for your computer setup, you won’t need to look any further than Dell’s $50 price cut for the Dell SE2222H monitor. You’ll only have to pay $80 instead of its sticker price of $130, but since we expect the deal to be gone very soon, you need to hurry with your purchase. Once this offer is gone, we’re not sure when you’ll get another chance to buy a cheap but dependable display like the Dell SE2222H monitor.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Samsung’s crazy rotating 4K 55-inch monitor is $1000 off right now
Samsung Odyssey Ark in cockpit mode.

Samsung has a great reputation for high-end monitor deals that are too good to be missed. For instance, you can buy the Samsung 55-inch Odyssey Ark 4K Curved Gaming Monitor for $2,000 which works out as a substantial saving of $1,000 from its regular price of $3,000. Sure, this may still not be an impulse buy but if you've been waiting to invest in a premium monitor and you're keen to save at the same time, this is a great choice. Here's why it's worth it.

Why you should buy the Samsung 55-inch Odyssey Ark 4K Curved Gaming Monitor
The Samsung 55-inch Odyssey Ark 4K Curved Gaming Monitor really isn't like the other best monitors around. We'll get into the typical (but very cool) stuff but the standout feature is how it rotates. Yes, rotates. You can flip it around into Cockpit Mode so it goes upwards rather than across, providing you with a very distinct view that's perfect for racing games, flight simulators, or anything that feels like it needs a different angle. It's simple to use too as you can adjust screen size and ratio all with a touch of the Ark Dial on the monitor. None of the other best curved gaming monitors have anything like this so it really stands out.

Read more
Looking for a cheap desktop computer? This Dell PC is $430
The Dell Inspiron Desktop, on its own.

If you're looking for desktop computer deals while on a tight budget, you need to remember to balance affordability with reliability because you don't want to take home a useless machine. The Dell Inspiron Desktop is a good example of a cheap but dependable PC, especially now that it's on sale from Dell with a $70 discount that brings its price down to $430 from its original price of $500. There's no information on when the offer will end, so don't delay with your purchase because it could disappear at any moment.

Why you should buy the Dell Inspiron Desktop
Dell is a fixture in our list of the best desktop computers because of its high-end models, but it also rolls out trustworthy entry-level options like the Dell Inspiron Desktop. The PC is powered by the 12th-generation Intel Core i3 processor, Intel UHD Graphics 730, and 8GB of RAM, which will be enough to get you through simple tasks such as doing online research, making reports, and building presentations. Our guide on how much RAM do you need recommends upgrading to at least 16GB of RAM, which will be easy to do once you've saved up for it as that's one of the perks of a desktop computer over a laptop.

Read more
This Alienware gaming laptop with 64GB RAM, RTX 3080 Ti is $1350 off
God of War running on the Alienware x17 R2 laptop.

For the best possible gaming experience on a laptop, you should be ready to shell out a significant sum for a machine such as the Alienware x17 R2. You'll get $1,350 in savings if you purchase the gaming laptop from Dell, which is selling it for $3,200 instead of its original price of $4,550. It's still not cheap by any means, but we'll still consider it a steal for this price because of the power it packs in its portable body.

Why you should buy the Alienware x17 R2 gaming laptop
Our laptop buying guide says gaming laptops should be built to keep up with the requirements of today's video games. The Alienware x17 R2 takes things further, as it's also prepared to run titles that are still on their way with its 12th-generation Intel Core i9 processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics card. It's even got 64GB of RAM, when our guide on how much RAM do you need only recommends 32GB of RAM if you're planning to run multiple apps in the background while you're playing. With the Alienware x17 R2, not only will you be able to select the highest settings of the best PC games, but you also won't have to worry about making upgrades for years to come.

Read more