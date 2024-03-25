As part of a month-long celebration of modern computing and nearly everything tech-related, Dell is kicking off Techfest with a wide variety of deals, discounts, and promotions that you don’t want to miss. March is hardly the time to expect great deals, but that’s about to change. A precursory look reveals that everything from desktops and laptops to monitors and PC peripherals are on sale — there’s a lot of gaming gear, too. We’ll have a few call-outs below, but you should also know why Dell is one of the best places to look for your work, school, or entertainment-related computer buys.

Why Dell is the ultimate one-stop tech shop

Surely, you’re no stranger to Dell, and neither are we. Its eclectic yet invaluable stock of computing gear is second to none. From productivity-enhancing workstations, whether you work remotely or in the office, to high-performance gaming desktops and laptops, there’s a little something for everyone on offer. Alienware, Dell XPS series, Inspiron, you name it. All systems deliver good specifications at ideal price points, and you can spend as much or as little as you want. That variability is surprisingly difficult to come by these days and is certainly the mark of a great brand.

Trending Deals:

Dell’s products are regularly featured as top picks here at Digital Trends because they are highly reviewed and reliable. Not to mention the unbeatable prices on peripherals, like keyboards and mice, monitors, and more.

2024’s Techfest only solidifies Dell as one of the best places to shop for new gear. We highly recommend browsing the sale to see what’s available, but we’ve also prepared a little cheat sheet for you right here. Top deals, great prices, and desirable gear. What more could you ask for?

Dell’s Techfest Sale: Top deals and more

You should definitely consider these top PC deals during Techfest:

Dell 24-inch monitor — $80, was $120

Need an extra monitor for your desk or want to replace an old one? This Dell 24-inch monitor is a great option, and right now, it’s available at an excellent price. Thoughtfully designed with slim bezels, it offers a full-HD resolution of 1920 by 1080 at 75Hz. You can easily tilt the monitor to get better viewing angles, too. Plus, a built-in power supply and cable holder keep your desk clutter-free, well, free from wires anyway.

Dell XPS 13 — $799, was $1,099

If you’re looking for a little stunner that’s ultra-portable but fantastic for watching your media on the go and doing a little browsing, don’t sleep on the Dell XPS 13. Windows 11 Home, a 12th-Gen Intel Core i7 processor, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, and a 512GB solid-state drive make up its prominent features. The 13-inch full-HD non-touch display, backlit keyboard, Thunderbolt 4 ports, Intel Killer WiFi 6e, and dual stereo speakers only make it that much more enticing.

Dell Inspiron 16 Plus Laptop — $1,400, was $1,850

This laptop packs a punch in a small, lightweight form factor. The 16-inch 2560 by 1600 display is the true star of the show here. It’s a great little machine for getting some work done at your local coffee shop, in the office, or at home. A 13th-Gen Intel Core i7, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060, and 32GB of DDR5 RAM will handle multi-tasking with no problems whatsoever. It also runs Windows 11 Home, so you get a full software experience, unlike a Chromebook or comparable device. If you want to swap out the 10-core Intel processor for a 14-core before ordering, you can do that, too.

Dell XPS 17 — $1,699, was $2,519

The XPS 17 has a sizable display, lots of power under the hood, and all in a lightweight, easily manageable form that’s fantastic for remote work, school, and beyond. If specifications are your forte, the base model has a 13th Gen Intel Core i7, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 GPU, 16GB of DDR5 system RAM, and a 512GB M.2 solid-state drive. The display is a 17-inch non-touch InfinityEdge that supports full-HD resolutions at a maximum of 1920 by 1200.

Alienware Aurora R15 Gaming Desktop –$2,900, was $3,900

Maximum power and a gorgeous design are the highlights of this future-proof gaming desktop from Alienware. The Dark Side of the Moon chassis is elegant, inspired, and downright badass. But it’s what’s under the hood that makes the biggest difference. Inside is an AMD Ryzen 9 7950X 16-core and 32-thread processor, 32GB of DDR5 RAM, and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 GPU with 24GB of dedicated GDDR6X VRAM. The 2TB M.2 solid-state drive doesn’t hurt either and offers plenty of storage space for your favorite games. If you’re not above pushing some boundaries, this gaming rig is the right one for you.

But wait, there’s more

We’ve only selected a handful of great deals out of dozens, maybe more. Even if you don’t like any of the deals you see here, you should take a look at Dell’s Techfest. There are more laptops, desktops, keyboards, mice, headsets, power adapters, and even a few extras like game consoles.

