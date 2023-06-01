Always a popular fixture among regular laptop deals, the latest Dell XPS 13 laptop is enjoying a particularly sweet discount right now when you buy direct from Dell. Typically priced at $1,099, it’s down to $899 for a limited time so you save $200 off the usual price. This is a limited quantity deal which means Dell has set aside a certain amount of stock at this price. Once that number is hit, the laptop goes back to the usual price and you miss out on the sweet $200 price cut. No one wants to do that so let’s take a quick look at why you need this in your life before the sale ends.

Why you should buy the Dell XPS 13 laptop

The previous Dell XPS 13 model was pretty great and we described it as the “laptop endgame”. This one builds upon that success as you’d expect from one of the best laptop brands keen to maintain its reputation. This model has a 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor paired up with a respectable 16GB of extra-fast 5,200MHz memory and 512GB of SSD storage. It’s an excellent combo for ensuring you can multi-task efficiently. If you want a productivity-focused machine, you can’t go wrong here with the laptop sure to keep up with all your working plans.

Alongside that, you also get the benefit of a stylish screen. A 13.4-inch full HD+ screen offers a 1920 x 1200 resolution along with an impressive 500 nits of brightness so it can cope with many lighting situations, as well as super slim bezels so it doesn’t take up more room than it has to. As Dell’s thinnest and lightest 13-inch XPS so far, this is easily one of the best laptops around. Despite being so sleek, it still achieves a battery life of up to 12 hours, offers powerful internal speakers, and a great performance mode app for balancing cooling and speed.

Stylish as well as powerful, the Dell XPS 13 is the perfect laptop for taking on your commute, using in your home office, or chilling in a coffee shop with. Whatever your intentions, you’ll love it. Normally priced at $1,099, it’s currently down to $899 at Dell for a strictly limited time only. Don’t miss out.

Editors' Recommendations