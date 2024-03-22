 Skip to main content
Missed it last time? Dell’s $599 XPS 13 deal is back again

With the arrival of the new Dell XPS 13, the previous-generation Dell XPS 13 was on sale for just $599 in January and February. We thought the offer for $200 off from the laptop’s sticker price of $799 was gone, but it’s back as part of a clearance sale from Dell. If you missed the chance at getting the device with a discount for the past couple of months, you wouldn’t want to waste this opportunity. To make sure that you pocket the savings this time around, you better push through with the purchase immediately.

Why you should buy the Dell XPS 13

The Dell XPS reset brings a new Dell XPS 13, but the previous-generation Dell XPS 13, which is powered by the 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, and 8GB of RAM, is still a worthwhile purchase today. It’s more than enough to tackle your daily tasks for work or school, and its 13.4-inch Full HD+ screen is small enough to maintain portability but sharp enough so you’ll get a clear look at your projects. The laptop is also sleek and stylish, which makes it stand out among other options with the same size.

The Dell XPS 13 ships with Windows 11 Home pre-installed, which is an operating system that most people will be familiar with, and it’s got a 256GB SSD that offers plenty of space for your files. The laptop also features a pair of Thunderbolt 4 ports for connectivity, a 720p camera with dual-array microphones for clear video calls, and a battery that can last up to 12 hours on a single charge.

If you’re on the hunt for laptop deals, you can’t go wrong with the previous-generation Dell XPS 13. Even with the arrival of its successor, it’s still a pretty dependable device, and it’s a steal for its discounted price of $599 following a $200 discount on its sticker price of $799. It’s part of a clearance sale to make way for the new model, so this could be your last chance to buy this model of the Dell XPS 13. Add it to your cart and proceed with the checkout process as soon as possible, as you wouldn’t want to be late to this party.

