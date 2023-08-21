 Skip to main content
17-inch laptop deal: Save $400 on the Dell XPS 17 for a limited time

Aaron Mamiit
By
If you’re looking for the absolute best that money can buy from today’s laptop deals, you should set your sights on the Dell XPS 17. From its original price of $2,649, the powerful machine is down to $2,249 after a $400 discount. It’s still not cheap, but for one of the most dependable devices in the market, this is already a steal. The bargain is only available for a limited time though, so if you’re interested in this 17-inch laptop, you’ll have to proceed with the purchase right away to enjoy the savings.

Why you should buy the Dell XPS 17 laptop

The Dell XPS 17 sits on top of our roundup of the best 17-inch laptops for a variety of reasons, and it all begins with its gorgeous 17-inch screen with Full HD+ resolution that’s large enough to completely check all the details in your projects and to fully enjoy watching streaming shows. The screen is housed in a chassis with excellent build quality, featuring a dual-clutch hinge that opens smoothly and holds the display firmly in place. The laptop also offers a great keyboard and touchpad, which will make sure that you won’t get slowed down by missed presses and taps.

In terms of performance, the Dell XPS 17 is easily one of the best laptops with its 13th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card, and 16GB of RAM. You won’t experience any slowdowns when you’re multitasking between apps, or dealing with demanding activities. The laptop also comes with a 512GB SSD, which will provide ample space for your files and software, and Windows 11 Home pre-installed, so you can start using it right away after you unbox the Dell XPS 17.

Dell XPS deals always attract a lot of attention, and we don’t expect anything different for this $400 discount on the Dell XPS 17. The laptop is down to $2,249 from $2,649 from Dell — don’t miss this opportunity to get this powerful device for a lower-than-usual price while stocks are still available for this limited-time offer. If you’re interested in the Dell XPS 17 and you want to enjoy the savings, push through with the transaction to secure your own unit and have it delivered to your doorstep immediately.

