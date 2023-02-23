We all know that Dell laptop deals are frequently the best ones around. Right now, Dell is proving that point with $400 off the latest Dell XPS 17. Normally priced at $2,299, it’s down to $1,899 for a very limited time only. The sale ends imminently and while this isn’t an impulse purchase kind of price, if you’ve been waiting to buy a laptop you can invest in, this is one of the laptop deals you need to snap up. Let’s take a quick look at why it’s so great.

Why you should buy the Dell XPS 17

It’s well known that Dell is one of the best laptop brands and it can do no wrong with its XPS range. One of the best laptops around, the Dell XPS 17 is packed with great hardware for content creators. It’s the kind of system that genuinely competes with the MacBook Pro 16-inch so it’s an excellent investment. It has a 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor along with 16GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. It’s even capable of some gaming thanks to its Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card which means you can play most games in your downtime, provided you don’t mind tweaking some settings for the latest ones.

There’s also a gorgeous 17-inch full HD+ screen with a resolution of 1920 x 1200, 500 nits of brightness and incredibly thin bezels. Despite everything being so thin, the Dell XPS 17 still manages to keep temperatures low thanks to improved airflow compared to earlier models. In fact, it’s so sleek that it squeezes a 17-inch screen into a 15-inch form factor with an amazing screen-to-body ratio. It’s all designed to be suitably premium in nature so this is a laptop that content creators will love to show off. It also has a broad and comfortable touchpad along with an edge-to-edge backlit keyboard with large keycaps so it’s super comfortable to type on. With everything about the Dell XPS 17 exuding class, this is a great investment for anyone that needs a powerful laptop that’s also highly portable and easy to carry around.

Ordinarily priced at $2,299, the Dell XPS 17 is currently down to $1,899 for a strictly limited time only at Dell. You don’t have long to save $400 and we really struggle to fault this laptop — it’s easily one of the best around.

Today's tech news, curated and condensed for your inbox Subscribe Check your inbox! Please provide a valid email address to continue. This email address is currently on file. If you are not receiving newsletters, please check your spam folder. Sorry, an error occurred during subscription. Please try again later.

Editors' Recommendations