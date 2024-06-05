 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Dell XPS laptops and desktops are both at their clearance prices today

By

Dell is consistently the home of excellent laptop deals and desktop computer deals. In honor of that, we’ve picked out two of our favorite deals right now — both on XPS models. Whether you need a desktop computer for home or you’re looking for a portable device to take out and about with you, these deals will appeal. Here’s what we recommend.

Dell XPS 13 laptop — $799, was $1,099

The Dell XPS 13, open on a table in front of a window.
XPS 13 9315 Digital Trends

Dell is one of the best laptop brands out there and it’s responsible for many of the best laptops. With this particular model of the Dell XPS 13, you get a 12th-generation Intel Core i7-1250U processor along with 16GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. That’s all pretty good going for the price and it’s further enhanced by its 13.4-inch full HD+ screen. The display has a 1920 x 1200 resolution, 500 nits of brightness, and anti-glare properties. It’s Dell’s thinnest and lightest 13-inch XPS so it’s very portable. It also has a battery life of up to 12 hours so it’s good to go for most of the day. With a stylish yet minimalist appearance, along with a comfy to use keyboard and touchpad, it’s an ideal companion throughout the day.

Dell XPS Desktop — $1,100, was $1,550

The Dell XPS Desktop on a desk placed next to a curved monitor.
Dell

Predictably, Dell makes some of the best desktop computers so the Dell XPS Desktop is a good bet for home use. With this model, you get a 13th-generation Intel Core i7-13700 processor, 16GB of memory, and 512GB of SSD storage. That’s just what you need from a desktop computer of this price. It gets even better once you consider it has a dedicated graphics card in the form of the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 Ti. Ideally suited for some gaming as well as work, all you really need to do is remember to add one of the best monitors. The desktop unit itself has increased airflow while providing more room for expansion or new components so there’s a certain amount of future proofing already here. The idea is that the Dell XPS Desktop is well-suited for content creation but also pretty much anything else you can think of. It’s a solid all-rounder while looking great thanks to its aluminum front bezel and refined bead-blast finish.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage…
HP Envy deals: HP’s most popular laptop starts at $630
An HP Envy 17-inch laptop sits on an office desk.

Being one of the best laptop brands on the market, HP has a lot of excellent laptops that often show up in our list of best laptops. While HP has a lot of different types of laptops available, if you're looking for something productivity-related, then the HP Envy lineup is the way to go, especially since there are a lot of configurations you can pick out. We've collected some of our favorite configurations below, but if you're not quite finding what you need, you can check out these HP laptop deals or our other roundup of laptop deals from other brands.
HP Envy x360 2-in-1 laptop 15Z-FH000 — $800, was $1,000

The HP Envy x360 convertible laptop is a great option for just about anyone, particularly anyone who enjoys the touchscreen functionality of a tablet. It’s well designed and super slim, making it a truly go-anywhere device. Despite its portability, it still has an immersive 14-inch touchscreen that’s great for creators, note-takers, and binge watchers. Top notch build quality and durability, fast charging technology, a fingerprint reader, and great battery life round out the top features of the HP Envy x360 convertible touchscreen laptop. It competes well with the best 2-in-1 laptops. Its versatility and all-around capability make it a worthy companion on any desk, and on any lap.

Read more
The HP Victus gaming laptop has a $400 price cut for a limited time
The Victus by HP Gaming Laptop 16t with a menu open.

HP has some fantastic laptop deals right now, including a sizeable $400 off the HP Victus gaming laptop. It usually costs $1,300, but it’s down to $900 for a limited time only. Perfect for gaming on the move without costing a fortune, it’s one of the better gaming laptop deals around. Here’s what you need to know before you tap the buy button below.

Why you should buy the HP Victus gaming laptop
The HP Victus gaming laptop offers a lot to love at this price. While HP isn’t one of the best gaming laptop brands, it is one of the best laptop brands for general use. That means high quality which is reflected in the HP Victus. This particular model has a 14th-generation Intel Core i5-14450HX processor along with 16GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. For the graphics card, there’s an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 GPU which is perfect for some light gaming with the latest hardware.

Read more
Razer Blade 18 is the ‘world’s first’ laptop with an 18-inch 4K 200Hz display
New Razer Blade 18 with 4K 200Hz display and Thunderbolt 5

If you're a framerate purist, meaning you love your framerates as high as possible, chances are, you're not gaming on a laptop. While gaming laptops have come a long way in recent years, particularly in performance and display specs, a traditional desktop and monitor setup still offers some of the best performance, bar none. At least, that was the case until Razer's Blade 18 gaming laptop hit the scene. It's the 'world's-first' laptop with a gorgeous 18-inch 4K 200Hz display and Thunderbolt 5 connectivity. That means you get an excellent refresh rate, with high framerates on an extra-large display, all equipped on a laptop. Whoa. Of course, the hardware is just as important here, so you'll be happy to know it has an Intel Core i9-14900HX processor and GeForce RTX 4090 GPU with 16GB of GDDR6 dedicated VRAM. Whoa again. For a limited time, if you order on Razer.com, you'll get a free Joyplot Chroma Laptop Skin for the Blade 18.

 
Why you should buy the Razer Blade 18 4K 200Hz model
Laptops are fantastic because you can bring them anywhere. They fit easily inside a backpack or a carrying bag, including extra peripherals like an external mouse or headphones. But there's no equal to a traditional desktop for gamers interested in high-performance, immersive visuals and high framerates. Well, that used to be true. With Razer's Blade 18, the stakes are much higher. As with most gaming laptops, you can customize the hardware, especially if you want to stretch the performance. However, the base model is packed with tons of power.

Read more