Dell XPS laptops and desktops are both at their clearance prices today

In honor of that, we've picked out two of our favorite deals right now — both on XPS models. Whether you need a desktop computer for home or you're looking for a portable device to take out and about with you, these deals will appeal. Here's what we recommend.

Dell XPS 13 laptop — $799, was $1,099

Dell is one of the best laptop brands out there and it’s responsible for many of the best laptops. With this particular model of the Dell XPS 13, you get a 12th-generation Intel Core i7-1250U processor along with 16GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. That’s all pretty good going for the price and it’s further enhanced by its 13.4-inch full HD+ screen. The display has a 1920 x 1200 resolution, 500 nits of brightness, and anti-glare properties. It’s Dell’s thinnest and lightest 13-inch XPS so it’s very portable. It also has a battery life of up to 12 hours so it’s good to go for most of the day. With a stylish yet minimalist appearance, along with a comfy to use keyboard and touchpad, it’s an ideal companion throughout the day.

Dell XPS Desktop — $1,100, was $1,550

Predictably, Dell makes some of the best desktop computers so the Dell XPS Desktop is a good bet for home use. With this model, you get a 13th-generation Intel Core i7-13700 processor, 16GB of memory, and 512GB of SSD storage. That’s just what you need from a desktop computer of this price. It gets even better once you consider it has a dedicated graphics card in the form of the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 Ti. Ideally suited for some gaming as well as work, all you really need to do is remember to add one of the best monitors. The desktop unit itself has increased airflow while providing more room for expansion or new components so there’s a certain amount of future proofing already here. The idea is that the Dell XPS Desktop is well-suited for content creation but also pretty much anything else you can think of. It’s a solid all-rounder while looking great thanks to its aluminum front bezel and refined bead-blast finish.

