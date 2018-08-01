Digital Trends
Computing

New DHS cybersecurity command aims to protect U.S. from cyberattacks

Chuong Nguyen
By
Homeland Security booth
Homeland Security is leading the charge on Apex. (Image: Modev)

In an effort to prevent and thwart cyberattacks, United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen announced the creation of a new National Risk Management Center to help protect the nation’s critical infrastructure. The center’s goal of protecting the banking, communications, and energy sectors was outlined at the National Cybersecurity Summit in New York.

Given the rise in cyberthreats against the United States, Nielsen wanted to create a place where private companies can get assistance if they’re experiencing a cyberattack. By creating a central authority where a company experiencing a cyberattack can seek the government’s help early on, the center hopes to be able to learn about the attack to help protect others in the same sector or industry from becoming victims.

“An attack on a single tech company can rapidly spiral into a crisis affecting the financial sector, energy systems, and health care,” Nielsen said, highlighting that the center will serve as a hub that brings together government experts and the private sector. “Our goal is to simplify the process, to provide a single point of access to the full range of government activities to defend against cyberthreats.”

DHS will begin by conducting a number of 90-day “sprints” to identify key priorities and needs. The center will eventually run simulations and cross-sector analyses to identify threats and points of weaknesses in U.S. infrastructure. The vision is to have the center be an emergency response team for public and private organizations undergoing cybersecurity threats.

In essence, the National Risk Management Center is designed to prevent a repeat of the NotPetya and WannaCry ransomware attacks in 2017. Damages from NotPetya are estimated in the billions of dollars, while WannaCry targeted infrastructure, such as airports and hospitals. “Government officials were spurred to create the new measure as security officials have warned that cyberattacks are ongoing and that a hack of key infrastructure could have disastrous effects,” CNN reported.

The center’s announcement comes as Nielsen sided with top U.S. intelligence officials in calling out Russia for meddling in the 2016 presidential elections. “Let me be clear: Our intelligence community had it right,” she said. “It was the Russians. It was directed from the highest levels.” And although the center’s purpose is to protect the financial, telecommunications, and energy industry initially, Nielsen announced that her department will also move forward with an election security task force, Wired reported.

Nielsen is also working with legislators to help expand DHS’ role in combatting cyberthreats.

“I’m working with Congress to pass legislation to establish a cybersecurity and infrastructure security agency within DHS,” Nielsen said. “This would recast what is now the National Protection and Programs Directorate, our cybersecurity arm, into an official, operational agency capable of better confronting digital threats. But we all know that waiting for Congress to act is like waiting for a new Game of Thrones book to come out.”

Don't Miss

The best gaming laptops
Andromeda Mockup 2
Computing

Microsoft patent points to a 2-screen device for 3-way video calls

Although Microsoft’s pocket-sized Andromeda appears to be dead in the water, the company apparently still has multi-screen devices on its radar. A patent describes a hinged multi-screen device supporting three-way video calls.
Posted By Kevin Parrish
cheap macbook deals
Computing

Apple’s new MacBook Air with Intel’s 8th-gen processors expected this year

Don't buy a MacBook Air until Apple announces its refresh this fall. The new notebook is expected to keep the same sub-$1,000 starting price, but will come with even more powerful processors that top out with quad-core performance.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
how to factory reset windows
Computing

Use your face or finger to log into accounts using Microsoft Edge

Microsoft Edge now supports the Web Authentication specification for password-free logins. Support actually appeared in Build 17723 for the Windows Insider Fast Ring last week, but Microsoft didn’t mention it until this week.
Posted By Kevin Parrish
google chromecast branding ultra unlimited entertainment bg
Home Theater

Everything you need to know about Google’s Chromecast and Chromecast Ultra

Google's Chromecast plugs into your TV's HDMI port, allowing you to stream content from your tablet, laptop, or smartphone directly to your TV. Here's what you need to know about all iterations, including the 4K-ready Chromecast Ultra.
Posted By Ryan Waniata
how to clear cookies
Computing

Delete tracking cookies from your system by following these quick steps

Cookies are useful when it comes to saving your login credentials and other data, but they can also be used by advertisers to track your browsing habits across multiple sites. Here's how to clear cookies in the major browsers.
Posted By Jon Martindale
how to enable new gmail updates sq2
Computing

Leaked Android app shows message scheduling is coming to Google’s Gmail

A new build of Google’s Gmail Android app reveals the service will eventually support email scheduling. Evidence appears within a line of the app’s code, assigning the “menu_schedule_send” command to a “Schedule send” menu…
Posted By Kevin Parrish
tech trends 30 years from now questionable bitcoin
Gaming

Valve bans Steam game that was installing cryptocurrency mining malware

A cheap Steam game called Abstractism appeared to be infecting users' computers with a program that mines cryptocurrency. Valve has since removed it from Steam and banned the developer.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
MSI GeForce GTX 1080 Ti ARMOR 11G OC review
Computing

Nvidia confirms its preshow Gamescom event, promises ‘spectacular surprises’

Nvidia confirmed previous rumors that the company will host a special event just before the Gamescom gaming convention in Germany. Called the GeForce Gaming Celebration, the event will be held off-site at a now-secret location.
Posted By Kevin Parrish
kaspersky releases tool to counteract cryptxxx ransomware
Computing

SamSam ransomware has generated $5.9 million from victims since 2015

Sophos reports that the SamSam ransomware has done more financial damage than previously believed, generating $5.9 million from its victims since it appeared in December 2015. Hackers use SamSam in attacks about once per day.
Posted By Kevin Parrish
biometric mirror judges your looks gettyimages 695140842
Emerging Tech

Judgmental A.I. mirror rates how trustworthy you are based on your looks

Would you be freaked out if a facial recognition mirror started making judgement about your age, gender, race, attractiveness, and even trustworthiness? Say hello to the Biometric Mirror.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
LG 32UD99-W review full
Computing

Here's what you need to play games and watch movies in 4K on your PC

4K display tech is here, but there's more to running stuff at such a high display resolution than just handing over the dough for a 4K-equipped display. Here's what you need to run 4K.
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
HP LaserJet Pro M426fdw Multifunction Wireless Laser Printer laser printer deals
Computing

Earn up to $10,000 by squashing printer-based bugs in HP’s bounty program

HP calls an “industry first” in launching a print security bug bounty program providing rewards up to $10,000. It’s backed by Bugcrowd, a crowdsourced security platform that manages bug bounties, vulnerability disclosures, and more.
Posted By Kevin Parrish
Alienware 17 R5 review
Computing

Gaming on a laptop has never been better. These are your best options

Gaming desktops are powerful, but they tie you down to your desk. For those of us who prefer a more mobile experience, here are the best gaming laptops on the market, ranging from budget machines to maxed-out, wallet-emptying PCs.
Posted By Luke Larsen
AMD Ryzen 5 2400G & Ryzen 3 2200G Review fingers motherboard
Computing

AMD B450 chipset offers Crossfire, better overclocking to mainstream Ryzen users

Motherboard based on the new B450 chipset are now available and Ryzen owners can look forward to some enhanced overclocking and storage technologies which were previously exclusive to x470 platforms.
Posted By Jon Martindale