 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Careful — Microsoft DirectStorage could kill your frame rate

Jacob Roach
By

Microsoft’s DirectStorage technology finally debuted with the release of Forspoken on PC, but you might not want to use it. According to some preliminary testing, DirectStorage causes upwards of a 10% drop in your average frame rate.

German YouTube channel PC Games Hardware tested DirectStorage in Forspoken. Using an Intel Core i9-12900K and Nvidia RTX 4090, the channel ran the in-game benchmark from a PCIe 4.0 SSD, PCIe 3.0 SSD, and a SATA SSD. The SATA SSD, which doesn’t support DirectStorage, averaged 83.2 frames per second (fps) at 4K. The PCIe drives dropped to around 75 fps — roughly 10% slower.

The Samsung 990 Pro SSD being installed in a PC.

If you’re unfamiliar with DirectStorage, it uses some GPU power to decompress game assets, vastly improving loading times. PC Games Hardware showed the power of the tech, with the PCIe 4.0 SSD loading the game’s benchmark in a second and a half. By comparison, the SATA SSD took almost three and a half seconds to load.

Related

That doesn’t sound like a big difference, but as PC Games Hardware points out, those extra seconds can add up as the game is loading new parts of the world and its dedicated open-world activities.

The trade-off is that your GPU takes a hit. A 10% drop is nothing to sneeze at, even if it only represents eight frames in the game. It’s important to remember that PC Games Hardware tested Forspoken with the RTX 4090, as well, which is by far the most powerful GPU on the market. Less powerful graphics cards may see a larger performance impact.

Various screenshots compare loading times in Forspoken.

Worse is that there isn’t an option to disable DirectStorage in Forspoken. PC Games Hardware speculated that the improvements in loading times largely came on the back of the SSD speed, not DirectStorage itself, but it was unable to test that specifically. Consequently, that also means that installing a DirectStorage game on faster storage could represent lower performance without any option to disable the loading tech.

We have to wait for more DirectStorage testing before drawing any conclusions, though. As we’ve tested in Forspoken’s PC port, it’s poorly optimized and could be the worst-case scenario for DirectStorage. As the only title currently displaying Microsoft’s loading tech, it’s hard to say if this performance drop is specific to Forspoken or universal for DirectStorage titles.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
GeForce Now Ultimate is a winner, even halfway across the country
Cuphead running on a phone via GeForce Now.
RAM requirements are out of control in PC games — is it time to upgrade?
Frey uses fire magic in Forspoken.
ROG Flow X13 (2023) vs. ROG Zephyrus G14 (2023): compact gaming laptops
rog flow x13 vs zephyrus g14 asus 2023 front
The most common motherboard problems, and how to fix them
Some placing a motherboard in a PC.
The best laptops under $500 for 2023
lenovo chromebook flex 5
Don’t wait on next-gen gaming laptops — here’s what you should buy instead
Dell G15 rear 3-quarter view.
How to recall an email in Outlook
outlook email
Apple’s secret VR headset just got revealed in a huge leak
A person wearing a virtual reality headset.
The best Dell laptops for 2023
Dell XPS 13 9370 review | Lid and trim
It’s not just you — Slack was having issues this morning
Basic poll in Slack on a Windows laptop.
40 years ago, Apple’s original Macintosh started a revolution
A classic Apple Macintosh shows a friendly hello on-screen.
These 7 AI creation tools show how much AI can really do
Metaphor works like DALL-E and Stable Diffusion but uses AI to fill in prompts with links instead of text or images.
The best stick PCs for 2023
A person holding an Intel Compute Stick above a desk.