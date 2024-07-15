 Skip to main content
I gave my Wi-Fi a makeover with this router that’s on sale for Prime Day

By
The Eero 6+ router sitting on a desk.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

I ignored my Wi-Fi for far too long, and I suspect you might be in a similar situation. You buy a router, or lord forbid settle for the one your ISP gives you, and wonder why your Wi-Fi cuts out and struggles to maintain the speeds you’re paying for. I recently upgrade to the Eero 6+ mesh system, and it’s been one of the best tech investments I’ve ever made. And it’s on a big sale for Prime Day.

It makes sense — Eero is an Amazon brand — but I’m still shocked how cheap the 6+ kit is. You can get , which 33% off its $240 list price. I paid list price and feel like I got my money’s worth. At $160, it’s a downright steal.

Nearly all Eero devices are on sale, from individual nodes to the latest three-pack, but the two-pack of Eero 6+ nodes is the best for most people. It’s plenty for my three-bedroom house, even with two remote workers, 4K streaming, and an endless stream of massive game downloads. I didn’t even realize how much my old router was holding back my internet speed until I picked up the Eero 6+ kit.

That’s mainly because I wrote off the idea of a mesh system. If you’re not familiar, mesh Wi-Fi links together a handful of nodes to create a mesh. Instead of something like a Wi-Fi extender, the nodes work together to create one network. You’ll seamlessly transition between which node you’re connected to, all while maintaining high speeds.

I just assumed I didn’t need that kind of range. Mesh systems are a no-brainer if you have a massive home or multiple floors, but for my relatively small ranch-style home, I thought mesh would be overkill. I was wrong. Now, I can go to all corners of my home and get speeds as if I were standing right next to the router.

Now, the Eero 6+ isn’t the latest, but for most people, it is the greatest. It supports Wi-Fi 6 with speeds of up to 1 Gbps. There are markets where you can get 2.5 Gbps speeds — in that case, you’ll need the Eero 6E, which is also on sale — but I suspect most people either have a 1 Gbps connection or slower. If for some reason you have some crazy-fast internet, the newer Eero 7 Max is also on sale for 25% off, though I struggle to call a $450 router affordable, even if it is on sale.

I wouldn’t recommend going lower than the Eero 6+, however. The Eero 6 and original Eero systems are both on sale, but they’re capped at 500 Mbps and 350 Mbps, respectively. Even if you don’t have a 1 Gbps connection, the Eero 6+ gives you room to upgrade in the future. You don’t want to miss a great deal on this mesh system only to buy it for list price down the line like I did.

Outside of great coverage and a big bump to speed — I was unintentionally crippling my Wi-Fi connection with an old router — the Eero system is remarkably easy to set up. You download the app, connect one node to your modem, and it will automatically search for the other. After a few minutes, I was up and running. The app itself is a huge asset, too, allowing me to view the status of my mesh system, even when it’s offline.

If you’ve been fighting with your Wi-Fi, it’s time to pick up a mesh system, and the deal on this Eero 6+ kit is too good to ignore. I recommend starting with a two-pack. You can always add another node in the future.

