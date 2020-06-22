Everything Apple didn’t announce at WWDC 2020

Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference 2020 was jam-packed with announcements, from fresh versions of its device operating systems to the huge switch to its own Apple Silicon processors.

But a few things never made the grade, despite being heavily rumored beforehand. Here is a look at everything Apple did not announce at WWDC 2020.

A redesigned iMac

Every great design ends up looking tired eventually, and the iMac is no different. Apple has kept the same look for its all-in-one desktop since 2012 — or since 2004 if you are willing to count the slightly fatter variants. That is a long time for any look to go unchanged, but in the tech world it is a lifetime.

Now that slimline bezels are all the rage, we were hoping Apple would finally update the iMac with a similar look. Indeed, several noteworthy leakers had previously claimed that a new iMac would land any day now, with Jon Prosser saying the redesigned computer was “ready to ship” in May 2020.

Alas, it was not to be, as Apple focused almost entirely on software at WWDC 2020. Given the importance of the switch to Apple Silicon Macs — and the time devoted to MacOS Big Sur — it could be that the Cupertino, California, giant did not want to tip the scales too much in favor of the Mac at the event. Or perhaps some unexpected manufacturing hitch came up at the last minute. Either way, the iMac was a total no-show.

AirTags

One of the best ways to find out what Apple is working on is to take a magnifying glass to its source code. This was the case with AirTags, a much-rumored Tile-like tracking device that will be able to prevent you from losing your precious Apple kit.

Details of the device, its name, even icons depicting it were all unearthed by MacOS sleuths in the months leading up to WWDC. In the end, though, it never made an appearance.

Could it be that this was just too out of left field a device for Apple? That seems unlikely considering the evidence pointing toward AirTags. In addition, Apple has been diversifying its product line-up in recent years, so AirTags would not seem too out of place. We will have to keep our eyes peeled to see if Apple announces AirTags at a later date.

AirPods Studio

Apple loves audio. From the acquisition of Beats to the MacBook Pro 16’s phenomenal speakers to the spatial audio in AirPods Pro, it is clear the company wants you enjoy whatever it is you listen to. That is why AirPods Studio — Apple’s rumored over-ear headphones — make so much sense. Where HomePod is the speaker offering aimed at audiophiles, StudioPods would be the headphones devoted to the very same users.

Given the announcement of AirPods Pro’s spatial audio capabilities, it is surprising that AirPods Studio were not revealed alongside them. We imagine they will get their day in the sun sooner rather than later, however, so keep checking back for updates.

New Apple TV and Remote

Apple TV was not entirely absent from WWDC 2020. Apple previewed the next version of tvOS and showed off a trailer for its adaptation of Isaac Asimov’s Foundation novels, which will come to Apple TV+. But for all the great news, there was one thing missing: A new Apple TV box.

This was not pure speculation, either. The tvOS 13.4 beta contained code mentioning a new device codenamed T1125, which was heavily rumored to be a new Apple TV device, as well as references to a new Apple TV Remote. That product code did not match the codes for Apple’s current Apple TV boxes (J105A and J42D), suggesting it was something entirely new.

In the end, Apple decided to stick to tvOS 14 and Apple TV+ programming rather than the device itself. As with AirTags, though, there appears to be solid evidence that something is in the works, so we could hear more over the coming weeks and months.

