  1. Home Theater

Apple adds seamless handoff and ‘Spatial Audio’ to AirPods

By

As part of their WWDC 2020 announcements, Apple revealed that their AirPods line of products will be receiving new updates that add significant upgrades to their intelligence across multiple devices, and to their sound quality. AirPods will be able to jump from device to device without needing to create a new connection, and a new feature called Spatial Audio will support digital immersive sound.

Automatic Handoff

Apple’s AirPods will be able to jump from device to device without having to be manually changed with a handoff feature. If, for example, you start listening to music on your iPhone, you’ll be able to jump to your iPad and the audio will easily jump with you. You can even move again from iPad to a Mac computer in the same manner. If after switching you were to receive a call, the AirPods will automatically link back to the phone so that you can answer it seamlessly.

Spatial Audio

Promising an immersive 360-degree audio experience, Apple’s new Spatial Audio technology makes AirPods provide what Apple described as a replicated “movie theater experience.” Since, obviously, it is not actually possible to have surround sound without multiple speakers, Apple got around that problem by using digital immersive surround sound technology that mimics the sound of multiple speakers into the two AirPods sources. Thanks to this technology, the audio will be compatible with 5.1, 7.1 and even Dolby Atmos.

But that’s not all: Apple factored in the movement of your head, the source device, and even if you might be riding in a car or banking in an airplane. Using the accelerometer and gyroscopes inside the Airpods to track the motion of your head, Apple is able to remap the sound fields so they stay anchored to the device even as your head moves. In this way, an actor’s voice will sound like it’s still coming from a specific actor in a specific location, rather than just coming from all around you the same way all the time. Additionally, the AirPods data constantly compares motion data from your head to your screen, so that sound stays in sync regardless of how you move, or where you are moving.

This story is developing.

Editors' Recommendations

WWDC 2020 keynote: Everything Apple announced so far

wwdc 2020 everything announced tim cook

AirPods back in the bargain bin — prices as low as $139

apple airpods pro review db 7

The best cheap AirPods deals for June 2020: AirPods and AirPods Pro

Sony HT-G700 review: Virtually irresistible

Sony HT-G700

Beats Solo Pro noise-canceling headphones down to lowest-ever price

beats solo pro bose quietcomfort 35 ii 700 noise canceling headphone deals best buy spring sale with apple family 1500x982

Bose pulls the plug on its audio-based augmented reality platform

Bose Alto AR sunglasses

V-Moda’s M-200 ‘Shield Kit’ lets you customize the look of your headphones

The best 4K TVs under $500

AirPods Pro, Sony WF-1000XM3 true wireless earbuds discounted for Father’s Day

Best Father’s Day Deals 2020: The Ultimate Guide

The best cheap Roku deals for June 2020

Roku Ultra 2019 remote

The 20 best new movies to stream on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, and HBO

best new movies to stream this week da 5 bloods

This fantastic 65-inch Sony 4K TV deal won’t be around for long

best tv brands sony x900f

The best headphones for 2020

How to know if you’re actually getting HDR on your TV