Digital Trends
Computing

Latest Facebook bug exposed up to 6.8 million users’ private photos

Arif Bacchus
By
voice assistants arent ready facebook targeted ads iphone x

With the latest Facebook API bug, up to 6.8 million consumers on the social network had their private photos inappropriately exposed to third-party apps. Though the issue has since been fixed, some of the apps had access to photos for the 12 days between September 13 and September 25.

Users impacted had already authorized and granted special permissions to these apps to access content from their Timeline, but the bug led developers to access photos that were uploaded but never yet posted on the Marketplace or Facebook Stories. Though Facebook isn’t specifically giving names, it says up to 1,500 apps from 876 developers were affected. Facebook also notes it had approved photos API access for these apps, issuing an apology promising more change.

facebook expose 68 million users private photos 48789954 586266551832240 8195718961447305216 n
Mockup of the alert (Image via Facebook)

“We’re sorry this happened. Early next week we will be rolling out tools for app developers that will allow them to determine which people using their app might be impacted by this bug. We will be working with those developers to delete the photos from impacted users,” said Tomer Bar, engineering director at Facebook.

Facebook will be alerting impacted consumers with a notification, which will then direct them to the Help Center where they can see if they’ve used any apps that were impacted by the bug. It also is recommended for consumers to individually log into apps to check and see if they’ve wrongfully obtained any photos permissions. A sample notification and interface of what consumers will end up seeing can be seen to the left.

It is not clear when Facebook first was made aware of this API bug. TechCrunch reports that Facebook discovered and fixed it on September 25, but took its time to investigate so it can warn impacted users. That report also makes it clear that photos shared through Facebook Messenger were not impacted.

This would not the first Facebook-related problem in recent months. Back in November, hackers were attempting to sell 120 million private Facebook messages, though that was related to third-party extensions. Before that, up to 50 million accounts were also compromised due to a flaw in access tokens and the “View As” feature. The social media website also apparently knew about Russia data harvesting on its platform since 2014, according to seized documents.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Spotify vs. Pandora: Which music streaming service is better for you?
nvidias jetson agx xavier module is designed to give robots better brains nvidia
Computing

Nvidia’s Jetson AGX Xavier module is designed to give robots better brains

Nvidia's pricey Jetson AGX Xavier might help drive the next generation of smart robots. Nvidia hopes that developers will use its new Xavier module to power AI-driven machines like delivery drones and robots used in manufacturing.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
logitech mx vertical 4
Computing

Heal your wrist aches and pains with one of these top ergonomic mice

If you have a growing ache in your wrist, it might be worth considering changing up your mouse for something ergonomic. But which is the best ergonomic mouse for you? One of these could be the ticket to the right purchase for you.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Microsoft Surface Pro 6
Computing

These Windows 10 keyboard shortcuts will update your OG Windows skills

Windows 10 has many new features, and they come flanked with useful new keyboard shortcuts. Check out some of the new Windows 10 keyboard shortcuts to improve your user experience and save more time!
Posted By Jon Martindale
AMD Ryzen 5 2400G & Ryzen 3 2200G Review fingers motherboard
Computing

Leaked AMD Ryzen 3000 mobile benchmarks look fit for thin, low-power laptops

AMD is poised to give Intel a run for its money in the ultra-low-power processor space for laptops. Leaked benchmarks for the Ryzen 3000 APU series show the AMD processor besting Intel's Core i7 Y series in multicore performance.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
apple file system
Mobile

Apple is spending $1 billion to hire up to 15,000 new employees in Austin

Apple has announced a series of expansions across the U.S. -- including a massive expansion to the company's Austin campus that will see it spending $1 billion to accommodate for up to 15,000 new employees.
Posted By Christian de Looper
Windows 95 Tweet Screenshot
Computing

Will Windows 95 be reimagined? Microsoft’s tweet hints at a throwback

The classic Windows operating system may just be getting a reboot of its own. Microsoft tweeted a cryptic message involving the Windows 95 logo and saying that it had a special announcement for its customers today.
Posted By Anita George
9 things we love and hate about the 2018 ipad pro laptop replacement feat
Mobile

Leave the laptop at home, the iPad Pro is the travel buddy to take on vacay

The iPad Pro is a powerful tablet that's perfect for creatives and professionals. How does it fare when traveling with it as a laptop replacement? We took it on a two week trek in Japan to find out.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
surface pro with lte now available vs pixelbook
Computing

Microsoft Surface Pro 6: Everything you need to know

The Surface Pro 6 is officially here, though it's not as big of a redesign as you might have hoped. With a new coat of black paint and an 8th-gen processor, this is a small update. If you've been eyeing a Surface Pro, you may want to wait…
Posted By Arif Bacchus
Best MacBook Air cases
Computing

Style up your MacBook Air with one of these great cases or sleeves

Whether you’re looking for added protection or a stylish flourish, you’re in the right place for the best MacBook Air cases. We have form-hugging cases, luxurious covers and padded sleeves priced from $7 to $130. Happy shopping!
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
Computing

Want to make one hard drive act like two? Here's how to partition in Windows

If you don't want all of your files stored in one place but only have one drive to work with, partitioning is your best way forward. Here's how to partition a hard drive in Windows 10, step by step.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Intel Core i7-7700K review
Computing

Does Qualcomm's latest laptop processor hold up against Intel's Core i5?

Qualcomm has been nipping at Intel's mobile CPU heels for years and now it might finally have overtaken it. To find out whether it's new SoC can hold its own in mid-range computing, we pitted the Snapdragon 8cx vs. Core i5.
Posted By Jon Martindale
loupedeck plus impressions review 2
Photography

Not just for Lightroom anymore, Loupedeck+ now works with Photoshop

Loupedeck+ can now help photographers edit in Photoshop too, thanks to physical controls for swapping tools, running actions, and more. The photo-editing console expanded to include Photoshop in the list of compatible editing programs.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
how raspberry pi became the bestselling british computer of all time history 8
Computing

Turn your Raspberry Pi into a Steam streaming hub with Valve’s Steam Link app

Valve's Steam Link app is now fully supported by Raspberry PI hardware, meaning that just about anyone with a few dollars to spare can build their own Steam streaming box in a matter of minutes.
Posted By Jon Martindale
microsoft surface pro 6 review 3
Computing

Amazon takes $300 off Intel Core i7 Surface Pro 6 in latest sale

If you're looking for savings on the Surface Pro 6, Amazon is the place to shop. It currently is discounting the Intel Core i7 variant of Microsoft's latest 2-in-1 by $300, though no Type Cover is included.
Posted By Arif Bacchus