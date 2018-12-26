Digital Trends
Smelling is believing: Feelreal’s odor vision may be coming to VR headsets

Anita George
Movie audiences and gamers may soon get to experience the scents of their favorite films and games sooner than they think.

Via a press release issued on Wednesday, December 19, Feelreal announced the pre-release of its Multi-Sensory VR Mask which includes, among other features, the ability to smell scents while viewing movies or playing games within a virtual reality headset.

Feelreal’s Multi-Sensory VR Mask contains a scent generator that can hold and use up to nine aroma capsules within a replaceable scent cartridge. Multi-Sensory VR Mask users can choose from 255 different scents to add to their VR movie watching, game playing, or aromatherapy experiences. According to Feelreal’s website, among the many scents offered in its aroma collection are lavender, mint, burning rubber, and even gunpowder.

While the mask is designed primarily to be used with a VR headset, such as the Oculus Rift or the Samsung Gear VR headsets, its olfactory function can also be used on its own if users are more interested in its aromatherapy capabilities.

In addition to the Multi-Sensory VR Mask’s odor feature, Feelreal also included haptics that simulate other sensory experiences such as the feeling of heat, wind, water, and impact (vibration). Heat and wind are simulated by the use of micro-heaters and coolers. The feeling of water and impact are generated by an ultrasonic ionizing (misting) system and force-feedback haptic motors, respectively.

The mask itself is designed to be attached to a VR headset using magnetic mounts and should be able to connect to a headset via Bluetooth or Wi-Fi. In addition to the Samsung Gear VR and Oculus Rift headsets, Feelreal’s mask can also be used with Oculus Go, HTC Vive, and PlayStation VR.

Movies (360 degrees or other supported videos) can be watched within the mask via its Feelreal player. Users can also view free VR experiences called Feelreal Dreams, which are supposed to feature the use of the mask’s sensory capabilities. Gamers can expect the mask to be able to support games such as Beat Saber, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR, and Death Horizon.

It is unknown when Feelreal’s Kickstarter campaign to crowdfund its VR mask and other products will launch, but interested prospective customers can go ahead and sign up on the Feelreal website with an email address to receive updates on the campaign and an “early bird discount.”

Don't Miss

How to build a computer
just imagine if these wacky apple products launched in 2019 bad lip reading product launch
Emerging Tech

Just imagine if these wacky ‘Apple products’ launched in 2019

It's an Apple product launch unlike any you've ever seen. That's because it's the work of Bad Lip Reading, who "likes to put words into other people's mouths" and has done so here in a most brilliant way.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
Asus Zenbook 15 UX533FN
Computing

Asus ZenBook 15 UX533 vs. MacBook Pro 15: Can Apple be toppled?

We pit the Asus ZenBook 15 with its tiny bezels and diminutive chassis against Apple's flagship, the MacBook Pro 15. Which of these two premium notebooks has the upper hand?
Posted By Mark Coppock
Asus Zenbook 15 UX533FN
Computing

Asus ZenBook 15 UX533 vs. Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme: Can challenger prevail?

Asus is pitting the ZenBook 15 with its productivity CPU, entry-level GPU, and tiny chassis against some serious competition. Lenovo's ThinkPad X1 Extreme is just one example.
Posted By Mark Coppock
differences between ethernet cables 13400996 router connection to rj45 connector blue
Computing

Ethernet cables come in all shapes and sizes. Here's what you need to know

Buying an Ethernet cable can be confusing. Luckily, our quick-and-dirty guide makes sense of all the initials, so you can figure out which cable is best suited for your LAN dungeon or living room setup.
Posted By Jonathan Keane
1302130 autosave v1 3 pc buildout 2016 guide
Computing

Building your own PC is the best way to earn geek cred -- here’s how to do it

You could buy a PC off the shelf, or you could take matters into your own hands and pick out the parts and you want, roll up your sleeves, and put it together yourself. Here's how to build a computer, even if it's your first.
Posted By Brad Bourque
Apple MacBook Air 2018
Computing

B&H cuts up to $500 off MacBook Air and MacBook Pros for limited time

Now is the time to save on MacBooks. Currently, as part of its Mega DealZone event, B&H is cutting up to $200 off the price of the MacBook Air and $500 off certain MacBook Pro models through December 28. 
Posted By Arif Bacchus
Nvidia
Computing

New filings hint at production of Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 variations

New government filings at the Eurasian Economic Commission are showing up to forty different variations of the GeForce RTX 2060, further hinting that a release could be coming soon.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
russia hotel wi fi hack hacking hacker lifestyle pc keyboard
Deals

Browse safely and save up to $80 with McAfee’s Total Protection holiday sale

If you don't have some sort of protection on your phone, tablet, or computer, you're basically leaving the door open for anyone looking to perpetrate a cyberattack. Protect yourself for a year with McAfee Total Protection for just $30.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
Macbook Air (2018) Review
Apple

How to fix the critical software update problem on Macs

Is your Mac showing a "critical software update" issue? This may seem like trouble, but you can usually fix it. Here's everything you need to know about fixing the critical software update problem for Macs.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
RTX 2080
Computing

New leak reveals alleged specs for GeForce RTX 2050, entry-level GTX 1150 cards

In news that will make fans of Nvidia's gaming processors giddy, alleged specifications for the GeForce RTX 2050 graphics card and the rumored entry-level GTX 1150 card have been revealed by a known Twitter leaker. 
Posted By Arif Bacchus
rabbit tv real deal or swift swindle man watching movies and on laptop
Computing

Converting files from MKV to MP4 is quick and easy. Just follow these steps

MKV files have their place, but if you would rather convert your videos from MKV to MP4, there are two methods we consider the best and most efficient for getting it done. In this guide, we'll walk you through them step by step.
Posted By Jon Martindale
headphones as microphone for hackers laptop girl
Computing

Don't use streaming apps? Try the best free media players for your local music

Rather than using music-streaming apps, you may want something for playing your local music. Good news! There are some good alternatives. These are the best media players you can download for free on Windows.
Posted By Jon Martindale
macos mojave hands on review app store
Computing

These 30 useful apps are absolutely essential for Mac lovers

There are literally hundreds of thousands of great software programs compatible with MacOS, but which should you download? Look no further than our list of the best Mac apps you can find for the latest MacOS and how they can help out your…
Posted By Mark Coppock
Computing

Reluctant to give your email address away? Here's how to make a disposable one

Want to sign up for a service without the risk of flooding your inbox with copious amounts of spam and unwanted email? You might want to consider using disposable email addresses via one of these handy services.
Posted By Jon Martindale