Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This is the world’s lightest laptop, and you’ve probably never heard of it

Fionna Agomuoh
By

Laptops keep getting thinner and lighter, but this new business device from Fujitsu takes the crown for the lightest laptop in the world. The Lifebook WU-X/G2, currently only available in Japan, weighs just 634 grams. That’s less than 1.4 pounds.

As TechRadar points, out that’s less than a 12.9-pound iPad Pro, which weighs just 682 grams.

The Fujitsu Lifebook WU-X/G2 is the world's lightest laptop at 1.4 pounds.

Unlike the iPad Pro, this laptop has a larger screen, keyboard, and trackpad for its weight, with dimensions of 12.1 by 7.8 by 0.6 inches. Its display is a 13.3-inch full HD screen with an accompanying HD webcam that also includes a privacy shutter.

Overall, the WU-X/G2 has fairly basic hardware, including a 12-generation Intel Core processor with 1235U or 1255U options, 8GB, 16GB, or 32GB LPDDR4x memory, and 256GB to 2TB internal storage options. Japanese customers also have the option of customizing the WU-X/G2 with an external optical drive. Connectivity-wise, the device includes an Intel AX201 chipset, which powers Bluetooth 5.1 and WiFi-6.

The laptop is light on battery power at 25 watt-hours, which the brand equates to about 11 hours of battery life. Fujitsu potentially sacrificed some battery life to get the weight of the WU-X/G2 down as well.

Its port setup includes a card reader, three USB ports, a full-size HDMI port, and a Gigabit Ethernet port, in addition to a fingerprint reader in its power button.

The Fujitsu Lifebook WU-X/G2 remains a pretty traditional laptop by all accounts. What gives it the unique edge is an outer design made mostly of carbon fiber.

The Fujitsu Lifebook WU-X/G2 is the world's lightest laptop with a carbor fiber chassis.

Often, thin and light laptops will come with impressive price tags to match, which is true of the Fujitsu Lifebook WU-X/G2 too. It sells for 317,222 yen (about $2,400) for its highest-end model featuring an Intel Core i7 chip, 32GB RAM, 2TB SSD, Windows 11 Pro. This is likely due to the product’s business branding. However, the company is offering a three-year warranty and a three-year subscription to McAfee Livesafe security software with the purchase of a WU-X/G2 model.

Many of the lightest laptops available in North America might not be less than 1.4 pounds, but they are less than two pounds and have much more affordable price tags.

The Acer Swift 7 weighs 1.96 pounds and sells for $2,100 on Newegg. The Asus ExpertBook B9 weighs 1.92 pounds and sells for $1,400 on Amazon. The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano is 1.99 pounds and sells for $1,500 on Amazon.

