Digital Trends
Computing

Google will warn businesses if state-sponsored hackers target G Suite users

Chuong Nguyen
By

In an effort to protect its business users from hacking, Google is rolling out a new feature for G Suite users that will let organizations know if any of their users have been targeted by a government-backed attack. By default, the warning feature is disabled, but administrators can turn on the feature to receive an email alert if Google detects any state-sponsored hacking attempts have been made, Google said in a blog post detailing the update. These hacking attempts can range from phishing, malware, or other means.

To enable the alerts, G Suite administrators can navigate to the Admin Console, click on Reports, select Manage Alerts, and go to the Government-backed hack option.

Even if an administrator receives an alert, it doesn’t mean that the user’s account has been compromised, Google cautioned. However, if an administrator feels that more action is necessary, Google also provides some simple tools to take action. Administrators can alert the user, share more details about the hacking attempts with the user, secure the user account, and manage alerts within the administrator dashboard.

While the alert gives organizations more insight into potential cyberattacks on their users, the feature isn’t new. Google has been warning Gmail users of government-backed hacks for years.

“Since 2012, we’ve warned our users if we believe their Google accounts are being targeted by government-backed attackers,” Google said. “We send these out of an abundance of caution — the notice does not necessarily mean that the account has been compromised or that there is a widespread attack. Rather, the notice reflects our assessment that a government-backed attacker has likely attempted to access the user’s account or computer through phishing or malware, for example.” These alerts are usually sent when Google detects phishing emails, attachments with malware, or brute-force attacks.

Google’s G Suite announcement comes after the company experienced criticism for Gmail’s new confidentiality mode, with the Department of Homeland Security expressing concern that protected email links may have the unintended consequence of leading to more phishing victims.

Given the rising number of cyberattacks, Microsoft also recently launched similar protections for its users through a new AccountGuard pilot program. Unlike Google’s efforts, Microsoft’s AccountGuard is only available at this time for accounts from political organizations, according to a report from Bleeping Computer. “This service is part of Microsoft’s ‘Election Defense Technologies’ and is offered on a non-partisan basis by invitation only,” the site reported.

Don't Miss

Apple takes the title as first $1 trillion U.S. company
samsung galaxy tab s4 review 7
Product Review

With the Galaxy Tab S4, Samsung tries to crack the code to tablet productivity

Samsung’s here with a new tablet -- the Galaxy Tab S4. The biggest takeaway is that you can use the company’s Android desktop mode, also known as DeX, right when you connect the tablet to the keyboard cover.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
Intel
Computing

Possible Intel road map shows 9th-generation CPUs arriving in 2018

Chinese website XFastest provides slides of what appears to be Intel’s processor road map for the remainder of 2018 and into 2019. They mirror recent rumors that Intel’s ninth-generation processors would begin to surface later this…
Posted By Kevin Parrish
microsoft surface book 2 15 inch review 310
Computing

Windows 10 update adds support for continuity functions via Your Phone app

Windows 10 users will soon find it easier to interact with their iOS and Android smartphones while working on their desktop thanks to a new Your Phone app that's now part of Microsoft's latest Windows Insider Preview build.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
spotify ipo lifestyle
Mobile

Need some tunes when you’re offline? Here’s how to download songs from Spotify

Did you know you can download up to 3,333 songs on your device with Spotify Premium? The process is incredibly straightforward, too, and literally takes seconds. Here's how to go about doing it.
Posted By Kailla Coomes
reddit threads nazi hitler mentions home page
Computing

Attacker stole user data from Reddit through employee accounts

Reddit reports that an attacker broke into a few systems on the company’s network and stole user data. The theft consisted of a 2007 database backup containing salted hashed passwords along with “some” current email addresses.
Posted By Kevin Parrish
Samsung Chromebook Pro review
Computing

Tired of choosing between Windows and Mac? Check out these Chromebooks instead

We've compiled a list of the best Chromebooks -- laptops that combine great battery life, comfortable keyboards, and the performance it takes to run Google's lightweight Chrome OS. From Samsung to Acer, these are the Chromebooks that really…
Posted By Luke Larsen
microsoft surface go hands on prd
Product Review

It's not the sharpest tool, but the Surface Go does it all for $400

Microsoft has launched the $400 Surface Go to take on both the iPad and Chromebooks, all without compromising its core focus on productivity. Does it work as both a tablet and a PC?
Posted By Luke Larsen
samsung galaxy tab s4 review 8
Mobile

Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 vs. iPad Pro: Which high-end tablet takes the crown?

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 is an Android tablet built for professionals and creatives alike. It has strong specifications, and comes with the S Pen. How does it stack up against the iPad Pro? We found out.
Posted By Steven Winkelman
Microsoft Surface Go Review
Computing

Microsoft Surface Go vs. Asus NovaGo: Pair of iPad rivals duke it out

The Microsoft Surface Go and Asus NovaGo take different approaches to attack the iPad, and they each have their strengths and weaknesses. We pitted them against each other to see which offers the best combination.
Posted By Mark Coppock
surface go vs ipad img 3399 jpg
Computing

Can Microsoft's new Surface Go steal the iPad's populist top spot?

When you pit the new Surface Go. vs iPad, which comes out ahead? Both are low-cost, high-quality, portable tablets that are designed to appeal to students and those looking for quick touchscreen computing. But which is best?
Posted By Jon Martindale
Andromeda Mockup 2
Computing

Microsoft’s two-screen Andromeda may arrive in 2019 with Productivity Mode

A clue regarding Microsoft’s Andromeda device was discovered inside a Windows 10 driver, indicating that it will have a productivity mode. It’s used in a class – a set of attributes used to make a window – called MultiTaskMode.
Posted By Kevin Parrish
Microsoft Surface Go Review
Computing

Is it worth spending more for the Surface Pro, or is the Surface Go good enough?

The Surface Go versus Surface Pro -- which is better? While the higher price tag of one might make you think it's an easy choice, a deeper dive into what each offers makes it a closer race than you might assume.
Posted By Jon Martindale
apple file system
Mobile

Apple takes the title as first $1 trillion U.S. company

Apple is officially the first publicly traded United States company to be valued at $1 trillion. The news comes only a couple days after revealing its strong third-quarter earnings.
Posted By Brenda Stolyar
google pixelbook review g logo
Computing

Chromebook users may soon get the Pixel phone’s best feature: Its camera app

Chrome OS users may soon be getting one of the best features from Google's Pixel phone. The Google Camera app may be making its way to Chrome OS in the future, bringing a better camera experience to Chromebook users.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen