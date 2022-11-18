 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

GameStop Early Black Friday is the best time to buy PC accessories

Briley Kenney
By

This content was produced in partnership with GameStop.

It is time. The holiday shopping season is nigh, and deals, discounts, and promotions will be flying every which way — it’s going to be tough to keep up, we know that much from years past. But the good news is that if you’re looking for some excellent deals on PC accessories and gear, well, you don’t have to wait until Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Why? Because GameStop is offering Early Black Friday deals right now. That’s right, you can take advantage of some crazy deals right this instant.

Over at GameStop, you can save 40% on PC accessories. For this event, when you buy online you can ship it to your home or pick it up at a local store if there’s a GameStop near you and they have the items you want in stock. For example, deals are available on keyboards, cables, game capture hardware, headsets, graphics cards (GPUs), networking equipment, and much more. It’s a lot to take in, so your best bet, if you’re interested, is to head over to GameStop and browse the sale for yourself, which you can do below. We’re also going to talk about some of our top picks for this sale, along with some of the other promotions that are live for Early Black Friday. Game on, folks.

Ahead of Black Friday, as in right now, it’s a great time to stock up on PC accessories and gear. GameStop carries a range of items from streaming kits to peripherals, like mice and keyboards, and much more. There’s a lot to sort through, but you’ll find some of our favorite offers listed below:

  • Atrix streaming kit —
  • Logitech G213 Prodigy RGB wired gaming keyboard —
  • Netgear Nighthawk X4 Wi-Fi range extender —
  • Logitech G PRO X gaming headset —
  • Razer BlackWidow V3 mechanical gaming keyboard with green switches —
  • Razer Ripsaw HD game capture card —

Don’t forget, there are also a host of PC components on sale, . But GameStop also has other promotions ongoing for Early Black Friday. For example, you can also , and there are some fairly new and excellent titles available as part of that sale. Or, if you’re more into collecting toys, action figures, and other items from your favorite franchises, you can also . We’re talking Pokémon, Star Wars, Marvel, Nintendo, Disney, Dragon Ball Z, Minecraft, Funko POP!, and much, much more.

Of course, bringing it all back to why we were originally here, the PC accessories and gear are up to 40% off, so if you’ve been waiting to stock up on anything, now’s a great time to at least take a look. Head on over to GameStop’s site for all of those deals, and don’t forget, now you have the convenient option to buy online and pick up in-store — you can always ship to your home too.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
The best Black Friday Gaming PC deals for 2022
Best Black Friday Gaming PC Deals
Best Buy Black Friday Deals: Save on TVs, laptops, and more
Best Buy Black Friday
This 49-inch Samsung curved QHD gaming monitor is $800 off
A gamer sits in front of the Samsung Odyssey ARK monitor.
Great for students, Walmart’s $99 laptop Black Friday deal is back
Gateway Ultra Slim laptops.
Dell XPS 13 just got a massive price cut – get it for less than $1,000
Person sitting and holding Dell XPS 13 laptop on their lap.
Which RTX 4080 should you buy on release day?
Three RTX 4080s sitting side-by-side.
More Dell Black Friday deals just landed – what to buy today
Dell XPS 15 laptop placed on a desk next to a monitor and other computer accessories.
These Chromebooks are under $100 right now – get them while you can
Woman sits at desk using a HP 11.6-inch Chromebook.
Razer quadruples the Blade 14’s USB speed with a simple software update
Razer Blade 14 front view showing display and keyboard deck.
This Chromebook 2-in-1 laptop is $179 today, and it’s selling like hotcakes
A college-aged student interacts with his HP Chromebook x360.
Not even Nvidia’s 4090 Founders Edition is safe from melting
A melted RTX 4090 connector.
You can burn calories while you game with the Cycledesk 100
you can burn calories while game with the cycledesk 100 thermaltake bike
Half of Google Chrome extensions may be collecting your personal data
Google Chrome icon in mac dock.