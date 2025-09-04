Gemini vs Copilot: how do these AIs compare and which is best?

With so many artificial intelligence companions on offer for public use, it can be hard to know which is the best option for you to use. Gemini from Google as well as Copilot from Microsoft are two of the most popular options – but what is it that sets them apart?

Regardless of if you’re a beginner in the world of AI or you want something intensive to help you automate tasks, we have all of the details of the two most popular AI companions.

We’ve considered functionality, pricing, platforms and privacy to help you decide if you prefer Gemini or Copilot.

What is Gemini?

Gemini is an AI companion from Google which is slowly replacing Google Assistant, the voice you may have heard from your Google Pixel phone or as part of Google’s smart home set up.

Unlike Google Assistant, Gemini is capable of processing data and understanding information meaning instead of spitting out predetermined answers at you, it can think and answer questions accordingly. Its able to recognize images, listen to recordings, read written information and condense it down as well as many other functions.

Gemini launched back in December 2023 and absorbed other Google AI products like Bard and Duet AI. The current version of Gemini is Gemini 2.5 Pro and is available to all users. It’s more powerful than its predecessor as its able to actually think about the questions you ask.

What is Copilot?

Copilot is an AI companion that can help you with a range of tasks whether it be automating tedious processes all the way down to editing and repairing errors in code. Unlike alternative AIs out there, Copilot is not just a chatbot but it can be used like one if you want to have a conversation.

This AI, from Microsoft, can be used standalone or alongside other Microsoft 365 apps like Excel, Word or PowerPoint. It can help you create documents, presentations or spreadsheets or offer you editing suggestions on bodies of text.

Copilot is currently running on GPT-5, OpenAIs latest generative model which released in early August. This model allows for more enhanced reasoning over its predecessor which can provide you with faster responses to complicated questions. It also has much stronger creation capabilities for image generation and writing drafts.

Gemini vs Copilot: capabilities

In terms of capabilities, Gemini has incorporated a range of different services all within the AI itself rather than offering multiple products. This means you can conduct a range of tasks all with Gemini including generating videos (as long as you’re subscribing to Google AI Pro), generating images, processing information and even completing research.

If you do want to use Gemini as a real life chatbot, you can tap into Gemini Live which allows you to have a conversation with the AI through your microphone in a way that feels natural. The AI is able to scan what’s on your screen or even looks at what you’re looking at via your device’s camera.

Gemini is able to do anything bar physical tasks as it doesn’t have a physical body. It can explain how to complete a chore like folding clothes but can’t actually fold them for you.

You’re limited to approximately 100 prompts per day when accessing the free tier of the software, and Gemini will make you aware when you’re approaching this limit. If you upgrade to a paid subscription you can take advantage of higher prompt limits.

Similarly to Gemini, Copilot is set apart from other AI companions because it’s not just a chatbot like ChatGPT. You’re able to use the AI for a range of tasks from photo generation, document creation or just about anything aside from physical chores again.

You are able to implement Copilot into your Outlook inbox and it can summarize your emails to save them all stacking up. You can also ask the software to analyze data for you in Excel or keep track of your schedule in Teams.

Alongside this, you can use Copilot as a chatbot too with even those accessing the free tier getting unlimited access to Voice as well as Think Deeper – the advanced reasoning model. However, those without a paid subscription are limited to just a certain number of image generations per day.

Gemini vs Copilot: pricing

You can access basic Gemini features without a paid subscription, however for more advanced capabilities you can subscribe to Google AI Pro which comes in at $19.99 per month. This allows you to take advantage of a suite of AI tools including video generation and unlimited usage and you can grab a free one month trial if you want to try before you buy.

The paid edition of Copilot, called Microsoft Copilot Pro, costs $20 per month. You will also need to have a separate qualifying Microsoft 365 plan (from $9.99 per month) if you want to use Microsoft 365 Copilot which does not come included in the cost of Copilot Pro. This gives you access to more functions, unlimited usage and the ability to use AI on multiple devices.

Gemini vs Copilot: supported devices

Gemini can be accessed on a range of devices from your phone down to your laptop. You can head over to the Gemini website on any browser and use the AI in the same way you can use any AI chatbot, however if you’re hoping for more portability then you can also access Gemini on your phone via the app for Android or iOS.

If you have an Android phone, you can also swap your built-in Google Assistant over to Gemini too.

Similarly, Copilot can be used on a range of devices and platforms. It comes built into a range of Windows PCs and laptops and for those you want to use it on the go, you can access Copilot on iOS and Android through the Copilot app as well as on Microsoft Edge browsers.

There is a dedicated app for Copilot for Macs too.

Gemini vs Copilot: privacy

By default, your Gemini activity is stored in your Google account for 18 months but this can be adjusted in your settings or turned off entirely. Alongside this, your chats are used to train the AI but again this can be switched off.

Overall, Copilot is more secure thanks to its built-in data security features that means nothing leaves your secure tenant. Your data isn’t sent to Microsoft and is not used to train the AI.

Gemini vs Copilot: which is right for you?

Overall, both Gemini and Copilot provide you with tons of features regardless of if you’re on the free tier or a paying subscriber. However, which one is best for you will be based on if you want the integration in your Microsoft Suite of apps – if so then Copilot is a great option.

If you want an AI which works on your smart home products or with your Android phone then Gemini is likely a better fit.

Use Gemini if…

You want a built in AI on your Android phone.

You’re already invested in the Google ecosystem as Gemini integrates seamlessly into Google applications and smart home products.

You want to complete academic style research as Gemini can complete real time data scanning.

Use Copilot if…