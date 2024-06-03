This content is sponsored. Digital Trends works closely with advertisers to highlight their products and services to our readers. Although this article is informational and not opinionated, it reflects thorough fact-checking by our team to ensure accuracy. Our dedicated partnerships team, not external advertisers, crafts all sponsored content in-house. For more information on our approach to sponsored content, click here .

This isn’t Skynet. AI isn’t taking over absolutely everything, at least not yet, but it is taking hold all across the tech world. The technology is making our interactions and capabilities more powerful, from mobile devices to smart virtual assistants. Take GIGABYTE’s latest and innovative AI PC, which amplifies the capabilities of your average system. It unleashes VR creativity through optimal computational power merged with AI capabilities, pushing the boundaries of content creation. It also offers a ton of value to collaborative projects, sparking networking and knowledge exchanges through AI-driven creative opportunities. But to truly understand how this technology is shaping the future and how GIGABYTE’s cutting-edge AI PC is pioneering innovation and creativity, we’ll explore the brand’s exhibit GIGABYTE AI New Era: Humanity X Art X Technology featured at Computex 2024.

GIGABYTE’s Computex AI Exhibit: Experience the future

Meant to be a pioneering hub showcasing the wonders of technology at Computex 2024, GIGABYTE has created its AI Exhibit, consolidating diverse AI applications into one cohesive platform.

Do you want to know what it feels like to shape the future with your hands? GIGABYTE AI PC and its Computex exhibit are giving you — and attendees — precisely that experience. Take a moment to explore the transformative power of modern AI and what’s capable right now with the technology. Generate stunning art, explore your wildest imaginations, or witness how it empowers machine learning applications first-hand.

There are three main exhibits available at GIGABYTE’s Computex booth:

AI Artist Showcase

The AI Artist Showcase, for example, allows generative AI artists worldwide to participate and explore the intersection of art, imagination, and digital realities. Create works of art and immerse yourself in the captivating virtual worlds of generative AI.

Versus AI Street Fighting Arcade

Take part in the VS AI Street Fighting Arcade: Unleashing the Fighting Spirit. It’s the classic arcade you know and love with a twist; it hosts battles using AI tools. Powered by AORUS desktop computers, play the beloved fighter in a new light while exploring the deep connections between humans and AI.

AI real-world applications

Finally, see what AI applications can do in the real world. Using AORUS desktops and laptops, you’ll dive into a vast exploration of AI applications used to enhance everyday life. It’s a real answer to what AI can do for you.

GIGABYTE AI PC: Features and applications explored

While the exciting experiences above are available for Computex attendees, everyone can utilize the power of GIGABYTE AI PCs. For example, GIGABYTE’s AI Creator Workshop allows AI-powered video editing and upscaling through streamlined workflows, revolutionizing VR video creation. Topaz Video AI can upscale lower-resolution video and footage to 8K with real-time editing. Meanwhile, the Generative AI Lab offers immersive cutting-edge visuals like live AI drawing, text-to-image generation, live image capture, and even AI-powered gaming.

Of course, all of this is made possible by GIGABYTE AORUS desktops and laptops, which are packed with power and feature the latest NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series GPUs.

Whether attending Computex 2024 or not, you can explore everything GIGABYTE is showcasing on its dedicated GIGABYTE AI website. I highly recommend visiting; there’s some interesting stuff to explore. No, Skynet isn’t online just yet, but this gives us a glimpse of how helpful AI will be for creative tasks in the future. It will be back.

