More than 30 new Gigabyte releases leaked, including laptops and motherboards

Monica J. White
By

Christmas has come a little early for fans of Gigabyte as over 30 new releases from the company have been leaked ahead of time.

According to various leaks, Gigabyte will soon unveil five new gaming laptops and 29 new motherboards. The motherboards range from ATX to micro-ATX, all for Alder Lake sockets, and the laptops also run Intel Alder Lake processors.

The new Gigabyte Aorus 2022 laptop.
Image credit: VideoCardz

VideoCardz was the first source to share the information about five upcoming Gigabyte gaming laptops featuring Intel’s 12th-Gen Alder Lake processors and Nvidia’s best graphics cards from the RTX 30 Ti series.

VideoCardz also revealed photos of two laptop models, including the Gigabyte Aorus 17 E-series and the Gigabyte Aero 17. We can also expect a laptop with a mechanical keyboard (17G) and a flagship model with Max-P graphics (17X,) but photos of those are still unavailable.

All five of the new laptops are aimed at gamers and come decked out with some of the most recent components. The Aorus 17 2022 lineup will include both DDR4 and DDR5 models. The DDR4-based laptops are going to come in several configurations, with the top variant featuring an Intel Core i7-12700H CPU and an RTX 3080 Ti graphics card. Unsurprisingly, the DDR5 variant comes with even better specifications, including an up to Core i9-12900HK processor and an RTX 3080 Ti GPU with varying TGP (105 watts to 130 watts.)

Reports indicate that these laptops will feature high-end displays, including an up to 4K mini-LED IPS panel with 120Hz refresh rates. As it has received the Display HDR1000 certification, we can expect vibrant colors with a brightness of over 1000 nits.

When it comes to the Gigabyte Aero, we’re seeing an upgrade in screen size: From a 15-inch to a 16-inch display with a much thinner bottom bezel. Display quality is also expected to be high, with a Samsung AMOLED panel, an up to 3840×2600 resolution, and brightness of over 500 nits (DisplayHDR500-certified.)

In terms of specs, the Gigabyte Aero should keep up with the Aorus, coming with a range of the latest Intel Alder Lake processors. The top variant includes a Core i9-12900HK CPU and a choice of either Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti or 3070 Ti, both limited to a TGP of 105W.

New Gigabyte gaming motherboard.
Image credit: hw_reveal

The laptops were not the only thing to leak ahead of time for Gigabyte in the last two days: We’ve also learned from REHWK on Twitter that the manufacturer is working on a full range of Intel motherboards. Including 29 boards, the portfolio covers everything from standard ATX to Micro-ATX, but there are no mini-ATX models included. These motherboards are all built for the midrange Intel B660 socket.

The lineup includes both DDR5= and DDR4-based motherboards, although DDR4 boards are in the majority in this particular range. We can also expect to see LGA1700 motherboards with built-in Wi-Fi connectivity.

Although Gigabyte hasn’t revealed anything about these new releases just yet, most of this information comes from reputable sources, so we are likely to see an official announcement during CES 2022 in January. The exact release date for the products themselves will likely remain unknown until then.

