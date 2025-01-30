 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Google’s “Ask for Me” will have an AI schedule your next oil change

By
a phone saying hello
Tyler Lastovich / Pexels

Google announced a new experimental AI feature being made available to select users on Thursday. Dubbed “Ask for Me,” this AI agent will look up pricing and appointment availability for local businesses and automatically make reservations on your behalf — though it only works for nail salons and mechanics shops currently.

Accessible through the Google Search Labs, Ask for Me will initiate when users search for either nail salons or auto repair centers with Google Search. If, for example, you need a mechanic, the feature will pepper you with questions about the service you need, the make and model of your car, and your availability to bring it in for work, before reaching out to the shop. You’ll also need to enter your contact information (phone number and email, specifically) so the AI can keep you apprised of its efforts.

Recommended Videos

We’re testing right now with auto shops and nail salons, to see how AI can help you connect with businesses and get things done. pic.twitter.com/inf5hhj1BS

&mdash; Rose Yao (@dozenrose) January 30, 2025

According to the company, Ask for Me will then call the company and introduce itself as an automated system from Google contacting them on your account before setting up the appointment. I used to manage automotive shops — did so for nearly a decade — and can assure you that your mechanic is going to absolutely hate this system.

Luckily, businesses can opt out of the new feature by saying so when they receive such a call, or through their Google Business Page. Google also states that it will cap the number of times a business can be called using the feature over a given period, to help prevent malicious actors from misusing the service as a tool for harassment.

The new feature is built atop the older Duplex system for Pixel phones that Google initially trialed in 2018. At that time, Duplex was bathed in praise as “revolutionary” and “the beginning of something big” because it utilized AI (and sometimes humans) to call area restaurants to make reservations for their users. The company followed up with a similar Duplex on the Web feature in 2019 but shuttered it by 2022. The mobile version has since been incorporated into Google Assistant and is currently available in 49 U.S. states and 16 countries, though the appointment booking and wait time updates are only available in the U.S.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Andrew Tarantola
Andrew Tarantola
Computing Writer
Andrew Tarantola is a journalist with more than a decade reporting on emerging technologies ranging from robotics and machine…
I tried out Google’s latest AI tool that generates images in a fun, new way
Google's Whisk AI tool being used with images.

Google’s latest AI tool helps you automate image generation even further. The tool is called Whisk, and it's based on Google’s latest Imagen 3 image generation model. Rather than relying solely on text prompts, Whisk helps you create your desired images using other images as the base prompt.

Whisk is currently in an experimental phase, but once set up it's fairly easy to navigate. Google detailed in a blog post introducing Whisk that it is intended for “rapid visual exploration, not pixel-perfect edits.”

Read more
Google strikes back with an answer to OpenAI’s Sora launch
Veo 2 on VideoFX

Google's DeepMind division unveiled its second generation Veo video generation model on Monday, which can create clips up to two minutes in length and at resolutions reaching 4K quality -- that's six times the length and four times the resolution of the 20-second/1080p resolution clips Sora can generate.

Of course, those are Veo 2's theoretical upper limits. The model is currently only available on VideoFX, Google's experimental video generation platform, and its clips are capped at eight seconds and 720p resolution. VideoFX is also waitlisted, so not just anyone can log on to try Veo 2, though the company announced that it will be expanding access in the coming weeks. A Google spokesperson also noted that Veo 2 will be made available on the Vertex AI platform once the company can sufficiently scale the model's capabilities.

Read more
OpenAI’s Advanced Voice Mode can now see your screen and analyze videos
Advanced Santa voice mode

OpenAI's "12 Days of OpenAI" continued apace on Wednesday with the development team announcing a new seasonal voice for ChatGPT's Advanced Voice Mode (AVM), as well as new video and screen-sharing capabilities for the conversational AI feature.

Santa Mode, as OpenAI is calling it, is a seasonal feature for AVM, and offers St. Nick's dulcet tones as a preset voice option. It is being released to Plus and Pro subscribers through the website and mobile and desktop apps starting today and will remain so until early January. To access the limited-time feature, first sign in to your Plus or Pro account, then click on the snowflake icon next to the text prompt window.

Read more