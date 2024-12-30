 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

You’ll never guess what Google’s ‘biggest focus’ will be in 2025

By
Sundar Pichai stands in front of a screen showing the Google logo.
Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

Google plans to prioritize scaling its Gemini AI for consumers in the new year, CEO Sundar Pichai told employees during a strategy meeting held earlier this month. The company is facing increased competition from rivals like Perplexity and OpenAI as emerging AI technologies reinvent web search. The company has come under added scrutiny from federal regulators as well this year.

“I think 2025 will be critical,” Pichai remarked to employees assembled at Google’s headquarters in Mountain View, California, as well as those attending virtually. “I think it’s really important we internalize the urgency of this moment, and need to move faster as a company. The stakes are high. These are disruptive moments. In 2025, we need to be relentlessly focused on unlocking the benefits of this technology and solve real user problems.”

Recommended Videos

To that end, Pichai announced that the company will introduce a number of new AI features in the first half of next year, as well as roll out an update for its highly anticipated Project Asta.

Project Astra demonstration on a phone.
Google

While Google enjoyed strong growth and revenue from its search ads and cloud products this year, recent legal rulings could significantly impact the company’s industry dominance in 2025. In August, Google lost an antitrust case brought by the Department of Justice and 38 state attorneys general when a federal judge found that the company illegally holds a monopoly in the search and text markets.

The DOJ subsequently requested in November that Google be compelled to divest from its Chrome browser division. The company also faces pressure from the U.K.’s Competition and Markets Authority, which in September alleged that Google “has harmed competition by using its dominance in online display advertising to favor its own ad tech services.”

Related

“It’s not lost on me that we are facing scrutiny across the world,” Pichai said. “It comes with our size and success. It’s part of a broader trend where tech is now impacting society at scale. So more than ever, through this moment, we have to make sure we don’t get distracted.”

“With the Gemini app, there is strong momentum, particularly over the last few months,” Pichai said. “But we have some work to do in 2025 to close the gap and establish a leadership position there as well.” Google is already investing heavily in AI efforts and those investments are likely to increase next year.

“Scaling Gemini on the consumer side will be our biggest focus next year,” he added.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Andrew Tarantola
Andrew Tarantola
Computing Writer
Andrew Tarantola is a journalist with more than a decade reporting on emerging technologies ranging from robotics and machine…
Google’s AI detection tool is now available for anyone to try
Gemini running on the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

Google announced via a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday that SynthID is now available to anybody who wants to try it. The authentication system for AI-generated content embeds imperceptible watermarks into generated images, video, and text, enabling users to verify whether a piece of content was made by humans or machines.

“We’re open-sourcing our SynthID Text watermarking tool,” the company wrote. “Available freely to developers and businesses, it will help them identify their AI-generated content.”

Read more
What is Gemini Advanced? Here’s how to use Google’s premium AI
Google Gemini on smartphone.

Google's Gemini is already revolutionizing the way we interact with AI, but there is so much more it can do with a $20/month subscription. In this comprehensive guide, we'll walk you through everything you need to know about Gemini Advanced, from what sets it apart from other AI subscriptions to the simple steps for signing up and getting started.

You'll learn how to craft effective prompts that yield impressive results and stunning images with Gemini's built-in generative capabilities. Whether you're a seasoned AI enthusiast or a curious beginner, this post will equip you with the knowledge and techniques to harness the power of Gemini Advanced and take your AI-generated content to the next level.
What is Google Gemini Advanced?

Read more
Seven nuclear reactors to power Google’s AI ambitions
Four nuclear power plants.

Google announced on Tuesday that it has signed a deal with nuclear energy startup Kairos Power to purchase 500 megawatts of “new 24/7 carbon-free power" from seven of the company's small modular reactors (SMRs).  The companies are reportedly looking at an initial delivery from the first SMR in 2030 and a full rollout by 2035.

"The grid needs new electricity sources to support AI technologies that are powering major scientific advances, improving services for businesses and customers, and driving national competitiveness and economic growth," Michael Terrell, Google's senior director of Energy and Climate, wrote in a Google Blog on Tuesday. "This agreement helps accelerate a new technology to meet energy needs cleanly and reliably, and unlock the full potential of AI for everyone."

Read more