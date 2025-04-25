Google Gemini among the top three AI services, with 350 million monthly users

Details about Google’s Gemini user base have been revealed in an unceremonious fashion, indicating that the brand’s AI chatbot has garnered approximately 350 million monthly active users and 35 million daily active users as of March 2025.

The Information uncovered court documents from an ongoing antitrust case involving the company, which revealed that the Gemini chatbot saw user growth from 9 million daily users or 90 million monthly in October 2024, to approximately 35 million daily users by early 2025.

Google Gemini has proven popular among AI aficionados; however, it trails behind the AI heavy hitters such as OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Meta AI services in terms of user figures. Analysts project that ChatGPT has now exceeded 600 million monthly active users and 160 million daily users, though these figures have not been confirmed by OpenAI. Currently, the last official figures announced by OpenAI CEO, Sam Altman, were 500 monthly active users in early April. The executive also bantered with a TED interviewer on April 11 about the idea that OpenAI had doubled its user base and hit one billion weekly active users, PCMag noted.

Meanwhile, figures for Meta AI are at approximately 700 million monthly active users as of January 2025, up from almost 500 million monthly users in September 2024.

Though all of the AI services are seeing rapid growth, pundits indicate that Google has a unique strategy from its competitors to deploy its Gemini technology. Many AI tools require users’ participation by either accessing the web page or downloading the application. However, Google has done its diligence to embed Gemini into its already available ecosystem, so users already have access. These include its Google Workspace apps and the Chrome browser, in addition to collaborations with Samsung to bring Gemini to Galaxy smartphones and computing OEMs to create Chromebooks with Gemini running natively, Gadgets Review noted.

OpenAI’s ChatGPT has benefited from some highly viral moments that have come through the recent launch of the GPT-4o image generator model, which propelled a rapid spike in user sign-ups. Meta AI benefited from having a built-in user base from spaces such as Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp.

While Google has consistently updated its Gemini chatbot, much of its development has been productivity-focused. The brand has launched features such as Deep Research, which relays the thought process of responses to queries, and AI Mode for Google Search, which is a more AI-inundated form of search.