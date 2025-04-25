 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Google Gemini among the top three AI services, with 350 million monthly users

By
A person using Google Gemini on the Google Pixel 9a.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

Details about Google’s Gemini user base have been revealed in an unceremonious fashion, indicating that the brand’s AI chatbot has garnered approximately 350 million monthly active users and 35 million daily active users as of March 2025. 

The Information uncovered court documents from an ongoing antitrust case involving the company, which revealed that the Gemini chatbot saw user growth from 9 million daily users or 90 million monthly in October 2024, to approximately 35 million daily users by early 2025.

Recommended Videos

Google Gemini has proven popular among AI aficionados; however, it trails behind the AI heavy hitters such as OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Meta AI services in terms of user figures. Analysts project that ChatGPT has now exceeded 600 million monthly active users and 160 million daily users, though these figures have not been confirmed by OpenAI. Currently, the last official figures announced by OpenAI CEO, Sam Altman, were 500 monthly active users in early April. The executive also bantered with a TED interviewer on April 11 about the idea that OpenAI had doubled its user base and hit one billion weekly active users, PCMag noted. 

Related

Meanwhile, figures for Meta AI are at approximately 700 million monthly active users as of January 2025, up from almost 500 million monthly users in September 2024.

Though all of the AI services are seeing rapid growth, pundits indicate that Google has a unique strategy from its competitors to deploy its Gemini technology. Many AI tools require users’ participation by either accessing the web page or downloading the application. However, Google has done its diligence to embed Gemini into its already available ecosystem, so users already have access. These include its Google Workspace apps and the Chrome browser, in addition to collaborations with Samsung to bring Gemini to Galaxy smartphones and computing OEMs to create Chromebooks with Gemini running natively, Gadgets Review noted.   

OpenAI’s ChatGPT has benefited from some highly viral moments that have come through the recent launch of the GPT-4o image generator model, which propelled a rapid spike in user sign-ups. Meta AI benefited from having a built-in user base from spaces such as Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp.   

While Google has consistently updated its Gemini chatbot, much of its development has been productivity-focused. The brand has launched features such as Deep Research, which relays the thought process of responses to queries, and AI Mode for Google Search, which is a more AI-inundated form of search.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Fionna Agomuoh
Fionna Agomuoh
Computing Writer
Fionna Agomuoh is a Computing Writer at Digital Trends. She covers a range of topics in the computing space, including…
Google is about to give its Gemini AI a transfusion of accurate news
Gemini Advanced on the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

Google announced Wednesday that it has reached an agreement with the Associated Press to build “a feed of real-time information” in Gemini. Details about the project are light at the moment but it appears as though it could at least partially mimic the functionality of Perplexity AI or ChatGPT Search. There's no word yet on when the feed will actually roll out for users.

“As we develop new AI offerings and product, we’re identifying specific types of information and data that can help improve our products and services for people everywhere,” Jaffer Zaidi, Google’s VP of global news partnerships, wrote in the announcement post. “This [new feed] will be particularly helpful to our users looking for up-to-date information.”

Read more
Google TV will soon get Gemini’s AI smarts
Using the Google TV Streamer.

Starting later in 2025, yelling at your TV will finally accomplish something thanks to a new Google initiative announced Monday ahead of CES 2025. The company plans to incorporate its Gemini AI models into the Google TV experience as a means to “make interacting with your TV more intuitive and helpful.”

Google claims that this “will make searching through your media easier than ever, and you will be able to ask questions about travel, health, space, history, and more, with videos in the results for added context,” the company wrote in its announcement blog post. Google had previously forfeited a significant chunk of its market value after its Gemini prototype, dubbed Bard, flubbed its space-based response during the model's first public demo in 2023. Google also had to pause the AI's image-generation feature in early 2024, after it started outputting racially offensive depictions of people of color.

Read more
Google’s new Gemini 2.0 AI model is about to be everywhere
Gemini 2.0 logo

Less than a year after debuting Gemini 1.5, Google's DeepMind division was back Wednesday to reveal the AI's next-generation model, Gemini 2.0. The new model offers native image and audio output, and "will enable us to build new AI agents that bring us closer to our vision of a universal assistant," the company wrote in its announcement blog post.

As of Wednesday, Gemini 2.0 is available at all subscription tiers, including free. As Google's new flagship AI model, you can expect to see it begin powering AI features across the company's ecosystem in the coming months. As with OpenAI's o1 model, the initial release of Gemini 2.0 is not the company's full-fledged version, but rather a smaller, less capable "experimental preview" iteration that will be upgraded in Google Gemini in the coming months.

Read more