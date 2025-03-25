Google launches Gemini 2.5 Pro, its ‘most intelligent AI model’ yet

In a blog post today, Google announced Gemini 2.5 Pro (experimental) for developers and Advanced subscribers, aiming to help you tackle increasingly complex problems. It’s the first in the family and set up to “think” before it speaks.

Google says it’ll be available today in Google AI Studio (its developer platform) and for Advanced subscribers, with Vertex AI support coming soon. Google also claims to outperform the competition, and that Gemini 2.5 Pro takes the number one spot on the LMArena leaderboard with 18.8%, surpassing other AI models such as ChatGPT and Deepseek.

“Gemini 2.5 Pro is state-of-the-art across a range of benchmarks requiring advanced reasoning. Without test-time techniques that increase cost, like majority voting, 2.5 Pro leads in math and science benchmarks like GPQA and AIME 2025. It also scores a state-of-the-art 18.8% across models without tool use on Humanity’s Last Exam, a dataset designed by hundreds of subject matter experts to capture the human frontier of knowledge and reasoning.”

If you’re already subscribed to Gemini Advanced, you can use Gemini 2.5 Pro at no extra cost, but if you need to use it at a higher scale, Google will release pricing in the coming weeks for the higher usage. With 2.5 Pro, you get a one-million context window, but a two-million window is coming soon. Google also says Gemini 2.5 Pro can handle difficult problems from sources like audio, text, images, entire code repositories, and video.

Google has kept the AI ball rolling since it launched the “thinking” version of the AI model in December. Recently, Gemini has been available on Google Maps, allowing you to talk to Maps. Google has also announced that Gemini will replace Google Assistant in the coming months.