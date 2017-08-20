How to convert a DVD to MP4 files in Windows or MacOS

These days, we live in a world where we want every movie and TV show we own to be available at our fingertips on every electronic device in our arsenal. Shelves chock full of movies now seem overly cumbersome, and they’re also an unnecessary waste of space that can be better used for something else. On top of that, we all know how boring a flight or train ride can be without access to a robust library of entertainment. There’s more than one way to convert your spinning movie discs to a format that’s compatible with a range of devices, and to help out here’s our guide on how to convert a DVD to MP4.

The process is easy whether you’re using Windows 10 Creators Edition or MacOS Sierra. Keep in mind that reproducing copyrighted material is illegal, so be mindful of whether or not the movie you are ripping is protected.

Convert using HandBrake (free)

Step 1 — Download and install HandBrake

Balancing advanced options with a no-nonsense UI, HandBrake is one of the most popular DVD-to-MP4 converters available today. With broad compatibility and no trial timers to worry about — it’s open source, after all — the application is a powerful and versatile option. Handbrake did have a recent issue with malware, but that’s been resolved.

Head to the HandBrake website, choose your operating system, and then click on the appropriate download link to grab the software. Afterward, launch the program.

Step 2 — Choose a DVD to convert

HandBrake is pretty straightforward and very user-friendly, and as such, it keeps most of the advanced options behind the scenes until you need them. Thankfully, there are just three options you need to worry about in order to convert your DVD to an MP4. First, choose a DVD via the Source button in the top-left corner of the application window.

Step 3: Choose a format, and hit start

Next, choose your desired save location for the resulting file and select MP4 from the drop-down box housed within Output Settings. Then, hit the Start button and allow the software to make the conversion.

Convert using Movavi Video Converter (free trial)

Step 1 — Download and install Movavi

Head over to the main Movavi conversion page and click the blue Download button. Afterward, open the installer and follow the on-screen instructions. Launch the application once installed.

Step 2 — Add a DVD

Once open, click your file’s DVD format, then click on + Add Media button at the top of the window. Then, select the DVD you wish to convert into an MP4.

Mark Coppock/Digital Trends

Step 3 — Choose a preset and convert

Click on the cog next to “Output format” for a list of customizable presets. Select MP4 (*.mp4) from the list of available formats. Afterward, click “Save to:” and then navigate to your desired save location for the resulting file, and click the Convert button in the lower-right corner to start the conversion process.

Note that Movavi is free for seven days. After that, it’s $70.

Convert using WinX DVD Ripper (free)

Step 1 — Download and install WinX DVD Ripper

Navigate to the main WinX DVD Ripper homepage and click the green Free Download button. Afterward, launch the executable file and follow the on-screen instructions. Open the application once installed.

Step 2 — Select a DVD

Once open, click the DVD Disc button and choose the DVD you want to convert into an MP4 from its location.

Step 3 — Choose a preset and convert

Select the file you wish to convert from the list of available options and click the to MP4 tab in the lower-left corner. Afterward, select a save location for the MP4 and choose your desired audio and video settings in the menu underneath. Click the large Start button located in the bottom right to begin the conversion process.