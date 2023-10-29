Apple has unexpectedly announced its final event of the year, dubbed “Scary Fast.” October events are usually focused on the Mac, and with an event name like that, we’re all expecting the focus to be on new Macs and Apple Silicon.

Fortunately, the whole thing will be streamed live for the world to see. Here’s how to follow along.

When is the event?

The event takes place at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on Monday, October 30, which is a strange time for such an event.

Some have speculated that it lines up with a possible gaming announcement in Japan — or perhaps Apple is just being coy about the nighttime spooky vibes.

How to watch the Apple October 30 event

As always, Apple live-streams these product launch videos online at apple.com, as well as on its YouTube channel. Ever since 2020, Apple no longer live-streams the in-person launch event, but instead produces a slick video that goes live at a particular time. I would expect no different this time around.

We’ll embed the live video right into this article when it’s available so we can watch along together.

As for what to expect, there are some big questions we have going into the event. Will we get the announcement of the anticipated new M3 chip? Will Apple bring back the long-dormant 27-inch iMac? Will this be a gaming-focused event, as some of the latest reports and speculation indicate? There’s a lot up in the air, and we’ll be following along and commenting on all the announcements as they roll out.

