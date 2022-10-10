The Meta Quest Pro is rumored to be officially unveiled on Tuesday at the Meta Connect keynote. This is the Project Cambria headset that Meta has been teasing since its last conference in 2021, featuring a more powerful chip and a brighter, sharper display in a lighter, slimmer body that could make wearing a VR headset comfortable for hours.

We’re going to explain where, when, and how you can watch the Meta Connect presentation and be among the first to see the launch of the Quest Pro VR headset.

How to watch Meta’s Quest Pro launch

It’s easy to tune into Meta Connect via a computer, phone, or tablet, but you can also join in VR if you have access to a Meta Quest 2 headset. From a computer or mobile device, simply visit the Reality Labs Facebook page or go to the dedicated Meta Connect website at 10 a.m. PT (1 p.m. ET) on Tuesday, October 11.

To attend in VR, you should register first at Meta’s website to be able to join the event in Horizon Worlds. Meta has expanded availability somewhat so you can use Horizon Worlds if you are located in the U.S., Canada, U.K., Iceland, Ireland, Spain, or France. If you can attend in VR, open Horizon Worlds on your Quest 2 headset on Tuesday and check the Events tab of the Horizon menu. The virtual keynote and conference sessions will take place in Meta Square.

Meta didn’t mention any other official livestreams, but last year it was available on YouTube. It’s worth checking on the day of the event if you prefer to watch it on YouTube. The keynote and each session will be recorded and available to watch later if you’re unable to check out the livestream, and, of course, we’ll be highlighting any big announcements and details of interest in our ongoing coverage of Meta VR headsets, apps, games, and the metaverse.

Meta’s Carmack Unscripted portion of the show begins at 2:30 p.m. PT (5:30 p.m. ET), and this might prove interesting for skeptics since Meta’s Consulting CTO John Carmack doesn’t pull any punches when discussing the company’s plans.

What to expect from Meta Connect

Mark Zuckerberg’s keynote address will kick off Meta Connect, and the new Quest Pro, which features face and eye-tracking, will undoubtedly be a highlight of the event. Meta will also be discussing the bigger picture of virtual and augmented reality technologies, including hardware advances, software development, and progress on building the metaverse.

There’s a chance that Meta might also give us a preview of the Quest 3 that’s expected to arrive in 2023. This will be a lower-cost headset featuring some of the upgrades of the Quest Pro, but will be a true successor to the Quest 2. Gaming will continue to be the driving force in VR for many years, especially since using a headset for computing is still a fringe concept.

The Quest Pro is meant to be a device that makes it easier to work in virtual reality. Anyone planning on watching or attending should be forewarned that the Quest Pro is aimed at professionals and will be more expensive. While its improved hardware will make gaming better, that isn’t the primary focus of this headset. The Meta Quest Pro is meant to be a VR headset that improves virtual meetings, collaboration, and serious work that can be done while wearing a head-mounted display.

Within an hour and a half of the start of Meta Connect, the developer portion of the conference will begin, starting with an overview of tools that are available to help build apps and games, and Meta will also describe its VR ecosystem. Specific developer sessions will follow, including tips to make experiences more immersive, designing for everyone, and extending the metaverse.

Editors' Recommendations