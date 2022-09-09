 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Meta makes an important distinction about the Quest Pro

Alan Truly
By

An ask me anything (AMA) hosted by Meta’s Chief Technology Officer Andrew “Boz” Bosworth covered several questions.

A theme that surfaced in the answers made it clear that Meta’s Quest Pro headset, which is expected to be released in October at the Meta Connect event, is focused on productivity, not gaming.

Mark Zukerberg is wearing a next generation VR headset.

The Meta Quest Pro, aka Project Cambria, is being designed to function more like a laptop than a gaming console. In a question about how Meta’s upcoming headset would affect the market, Boz explained that it is a very different device than the Quest headset, costing significantly more and having a bigger feature set that’s oriented toward professionals. This is planned to be a headset used for work.

Delving further into the topic, another question asked how long it will be before it will be possible to spend a full day working in VR and specifically asked about coding, which requires looking at windows full of text and precisely entering information on a keyboard.

Boz answered that this is already possible now for some people but there is enough variance that it’s better to expect improvement over time rather than the perfect solution at the start.

Text resolution, user interface ease, adjustments for the eye acuity and spacing, as well as how comfortable the headset is after hours of use, all play a role. That means the Quest Pro might not be a complete laptop replacement, at least not for everyone. It seems like the emphasis will be on virtual screens and integration in mixed-reality workspaces for meetings with distant team members. Boz expressed excitement about what’s and shared that a recent demo he saw was one of the highlights of his career.

Andrew Bosworth hosts a Meta AMA

An update on the status of some of Meta’s advanced technologies was given as well. For example, a wrist controller shouldn’t be expected at Meta Connect and there is more work to be done on that device. Bosworth explained that depth sensors are too expensive, in terms of weight and expense, and it makes no sense to use them when the same thing can be achieved with Meta’s image processing. Boz also touched on bone conduction audio, which doesn’t work well for some people suggesting speakers will be the solution for the Quest Pro.

There were also questions about the lack of legs and arms on Meta avatars and apparently it’s easy to make them look right to others but not to the owner of those limbs. An answer to a far-looking question about whether AR glasses will replace the smartphone was interesting. Boz answered that an all-day wearable that’s comfortable and stylish will replace the phone but AR glasses like that are a “distant ways out.”

The full AMA is available on Boz’s Instagram account, @boztank.

Editors' Recommendations

The 6 best AMD CPUs of all time

AMD Ryzen processor chip render.

The best tech of IFA 2022: AR glasses, killer gaming monitors, and more

The Lenovo Smart Glasses T1 on a head

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold Gen 2 hands-on review: a sleek redo

The 2022 ThinkPad X1 Fold in clamshell mode, using the display modes to draw.

Lenovo’s IdeaPad 5i is the first Chromebook with a 120Hz refresh rate

Lenovo's IdeaPad 5i Chromebook looks good in three-quarter profile shot.

Dell’s best home office laptop is OVER $625 OFF right now

Dell Vostro 3510 at a side angle on a white background.

Best VPN services 2022 — Today’s top picks

best VPN services

This ThinkPad X1 Carbon deal will save you $1,800 (seriously!)

The ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 laptop, opened with a colorful wallpaper on the screen.

Best Buy slashes $400 off these powerful Asus gaming laptops

Asus ROG Strix G15 running Fortnite.

TikTok continues to rebut reports of a security breach

The TikTok app on a smartphone's screen. The smartphone is sitting on a white table.

Best Chromebook deals for September 2022

Google Meets on an HP Chromebook.

Meta hints at Quest Pro launch on October 11

Mark Zuckerberg tests a next-gen VR headset.

GPU prices and availability (September 2022): How much are GPUs today?

An AMD Radeon RX 6500XT placed on a motherboard.

What is AMD EXPO and should my DDR5 have it?

what is amd expo corsair ddr5