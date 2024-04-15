 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

8K VR comes to the Quest 3

Alan Truly
By
A Meta Quest 3 sits on a wooden floor in moody backlighting.
Alan Truly / Digital Trends

The best place to watch 360-degree videos is in VR, and the Meta Quest 3 just got a big upgrade in quality that makes the experience even better after Google updated its YouTube VR app to support 8K resolution.

8K might sound excessive since even the best VR headsets, like the Apple Vision Pro and the recently announced Pimax Crystal Super, have resolutions closer to 4K-per-eye. However, you can only see a third or less of a 360-degree video at once.

Google posted an example of an 8K video as it appears in YouTube VR.
Google

That means the best quality previously available for 360-degree videos — 4K resolution — looked like 1080p in the YouTube VR app. Any VR headset made in the last four years can display sharper images, and the Quest 3’s crisp displays offer better than 2K-per-eye quality.

Recommended Videos

News of the YouTube VR update appeared on Meta’s Quest app store, noting that you need version 1.54 or higher and a Meta Quest 3 to enable 8K resolution. The Meta Quest Pro and Quest 2 have older Qualcomm Snapdragon chips that might not be fast enough to decode video at this quality.

Related

When viewing videos uploaded in sufficient quality, you should see an option for 4320p or 4320p60 in playback settings, which equates to 8K resolution at 30 and 60 frames per second.

You’ll also see a difference in the quality of VR180 videos, which are particularly nice in a VR headset since all videos in this format are 3D. You only get 180 degrees of movement, but the most interesting parts of a 360-degree video are usually in the front anyway.

Hugh Hou is one of the most prolific and vocal VR video creators on YouTube, so if you don’t know where to start, check out this amazing 8K 360-degree VR video of a volcanic eruption. You can drag the video to change the viewing angle when watching on a computer, but in a Quest 3, you just look around as if you’re flying with the drone.

If you’re a fan of 360 or 3D videos, the latest YouTube VR update is a significant upgrade for Meta Quest 3 owners. If you own a Quest 2 or a Quest Pro, Meta Quest TV is your best bet for high-resolution video.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Alan Truly
Alan Truly
Computing Writer
Alan is a Computing Writer living in Nova Scotia, Canada. A tech-enthusiast since his youth, Alan stays current on what is…
3 ways the Quest 3 is better than the Vision Pro
Meta CEO Zuckerberg models the Quest 3 on the left while someone else wears an Apple Vision Pro on the right.

Meta's Quest 3 VR headset costs a fraction of Apple's Vision Pro, and while it didn't grab as many headlines, a humble Quest 3 quietly does several things better than Apple's ultra-premium spatial computer.

It's a topic that's been a source of contention in social media lately as Vision Pro fans fend off feisty Quest 3 owners who claim Meta's popular, low-cost device is still the best VR headset at one-seventh the price.

Read more
I’m a VR enthusiast. Here’s why the Vision Pro doesn’t excite me
A person wears an Apple Vision Pro in a dim room.

For over a decade, I've eagerly read about Apple AR glasses and VR headset leaks, patent documents, and rumors. I've always believed that if any company had the resources to bring us into the future I've been waiting for, it's Apple. But now that the Vision Pro is nearly here, I've lost much of my excitement for Apple's first extended reality device.

I'll purposely avoid the easy targets. We all know a $3,500 Vision Pro is shockingly expensive. But that may not be an issue for some people.We've also heard many stories of discomfort becoming an issue, even in a half-hour demo of the Vision Pro. That's a problem for some people, but VR enthusiasts like myself are used to heavy headsets. I won't challenge Apple's decision to put digital eyes on the front of the headset.

Read more
Why the future of the Quest depends on the Vision Pro
A divided image shows an Apple Vision Pro and Meta Quest 3.

Meta's Quest 2 is the world's most popular VR headset, and the latest Quest 3 is selling well and will quickly reach second place. However, the Vision Pro will arrive within days. While Apple's VR headset outclasses Meta's best in every way, the self-proclaimed "metaverse" company is reportedly optimistic about Apple entering the market.

The timing of the Quest 3's launch in October 2023 was perfect, riding the wave of excitement Apple created about mixed reality with the Vision Pro announcement four months earlier. Meta captured VR holiday sales before Apple's headset was available and now benefits from increased media coverage and comparisons of the Vision Pro and Quest 3, often with a focus on the vast price difference.

Read more