As expected, at WWDC 2023, Apple unveiled its first mixed-reality headset, the Apple Vision Pro. Among its many amazing features, Apple demonstrated what it will be like to watch TV and movies on the device, and the results look impressive. The headset is expected to be available in 2024, for $3,500.

Recommended Videos

Apple showed how the Vision Pro will let you open a virtual screen within your field of view that can be as small or as big as you want — virtually speaking. At its largest size, Apple claims the screen can occupy a relative width of 100 feet.

The screen can simply float on top of your existing real-world environment or you can select from a variety of other spaces, including a dedicated movie theater environment that places you in a dedicated space for just the content you’re watching.

The resolution should be excellent. Apple claims that the micro-OLED display built into the headset has greater than 4K resolution for each eye, which will create the same approximate viewing experience as a 4K TV, though it remains to be seen if the individual pixels are as just as invisible as a 65-inch 4K TV sitting 7 feet to 8 feet away.

Apple pointed out that Vision Pro is also going to make for a great way to play the many titles available within Apple Arcade as the headset also includes the same game controller support as the Apple TV 4K.

That content can also be 3D, and Apple promises that the Vision Pro will be the best way to watch 3D movies. The Vision Pro will also let you see the 3D photos and videos that the headset can capture. Adding to the realism of 3D (or any content for that matter), is spatial audio, provided by two built-in speaker pods.

Apple hasn’t said so, but we imagine you’ll be able to use Apple’s headphones or earbuds too, for even better sound quality.

Editors' Recommendations