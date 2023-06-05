 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. News

Apple Vision Pro brings TV, 3D movies to a massive, 100-foot-wide screen

Simon Cohen
By
Promotional logo for WWDC 2023.
This story is part of our complete Apple WWDC coverage

As expected, at WWDC 2023, Apple unveiled its first mixed-reality headset, the Apple Vision Pro. Among its many amazing features, Apple demonstrated what it will be like to watch TV and movies on the device, and the results look impressive. The headset is expected to be available in 2024, for $3,500.

Recommended Videos

Apple showed how the Vision Pro will let you open a virtual screen within your field of view that can be as small or as big as you want — virtually speaking. At its largest size, Apple claims the screen can occupy a relative width of 100 feet.

Cinemic environment for watching movies on the Apple Vision Pro headset.
Apple

The screen can simply float on top of your existing real-world environment or you can select from a variety of other spaces, including a dedicated movie theater environment that places you in a dedicated space for just the content you’re watching.

Related

The resolution should be excellent. Apple claims that the micro-OLED display built into the headset has greater than 4K resolution for each eye, which will create the same approximate viewing experience as a 4K TV, though it remains to be seen if the individual pixels are as just as invisible as a 65-inch 4K TV sitting 7 feet to 8 feet away.

Apple pointed out that Vision Pro is also going to make for a great way to play the many titles available within Apple Arcade as the headset also includes the same game controller support as the Apple TV 4K.

That content can also be 3D, and Apple promises that the Vision Pro will be the best way to watch 3D movies. The Vision Pro will also let you see the 3D photos and videos that the headset can capture. Adding to the realism of 3D (or any content for that matter), is spatial audio, provided by two built-in speaker pods.

Apple hasn’t said so, but we imagine you’ll be able to use Apple’s headphones or earbuds too, for even better sound quality.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Simon Cohen
Simon Cohen
Contributing Editor, A/V
Simon Cohen covers a variety of consumer technologies, but has a special interest in audio and video products, like…
Active vs. passive 3D TV technology: What’s the difference?
active vs passive 3d tv technology whats the difference glasses thumb

 

TV makers are introducing 3D HDTVs at a fast and furious clip. For example, Panasonic has 14 new ones, Vizio five, LG seven…the numbers keep piling up. Screen sizes range from 32- to 70-inches, and there are enough features and price variations to make your head spin. We’ll leave those specifics for another day. What we want to address is the issue of the 3D technologies you’ll encounter as you don your glasses and gaze at the infamous wall of flat panel TVs at the local store.
The practical difference
Active and passive 3D technology are two rival systems for accomplishing 3D effects, both competing for your money. We’ll get into the mechanics shortly, but the key differences are the 3D glasses supplied with each type of set. Passive glasses are similar to ones handed out at the movies: They’re light, cheap and do not require any power. LG, for example, includes four pair with its new models, such as the recently reviewed the 47LW5600. We reported the 3D experience was quite good, and the price for the 3D eyewear is definitely right.
LG passive 3D glasses
Active 3D glasses are bulkier, heavier, require battery power and cost a lot more than their passive counterparts. Typically, one or two pairs are supplied with a new 3D TV, while additional glasses cost anywhere from $50 to $179 per pair. Want to invite a bunch of friends over to watch Tron in 3D? Get ready to spend. That said, the quality is better, with much finer detail and the extensive sense of depth one expects from 3D HDTV.
Sony active 3D glasses

Read more
I think I’m becoming a 3D TV Fan

OK this week I finally got down and purchased a 3D TV, and I have to say I’m rather impressed with the results. However, buying a 3D TV has become far from a cheap or simple project, so let me walk you through what I purchased and why I made the selections I did.

TV: VIZIO XVT3D650SV

Read more
Sink or swim: Will 3D TV ever catch on?
3D TV

Like many other industries, the consumer electronics industry relies on that “next best thing” emerging every few years in order to fuel sales. Small stores crave it. Big chains need it. Home installers can’t live without it.

So what’s happening to the home A/V industry now? Will there be a breakout technology any time soon?

Read more