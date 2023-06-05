 Skip to main content
Apple Vision Pro raises the bar for VR and AR headsets

Alan Truly
By

At WWDC 2023, Apple announced its first XR headset, the Vision Pro. This begins a new era of augmented and virtual reality hardware for the company that captured the lead in many consumer electronics categories started by other manufacturers. What Apple adds to the equation is style, integration, and the overall thoughtfulness that comes from patient deliberation.

After years of rumors, the Vision Pro is finally here. This is a developing story, so stay tuned for more information. Here’s what we know so far.

Apple began the event with a mention of Apple Silicon and the big speed and efficiency gains this family of chips brought to the Mac, including the new 15″ MacBook Air and completely refreshed M2 Ultra Mac Pro. Apple Silicon is essential to the Vision Pro as well, since extended reality is among the most demanding computing tasks.

Apple detailed updates to iOS 17, iPadOS 17, macOS Sonoma, and watchOS 10. The XR headset was saved for the end, making it clear that the Apple vPro was the biggest news of the day.

It looks slim, shiny, and decidedly Apple. It’s as if an iPhone were stretched and curved to wrap around the eyes, with glinting edges and a glossy glass face. The familiar digital crown that Apple placed on the Apple Watch and AirPods Max rests on the side of the Vision Pro. Even the band is reminiscent of an Apple Watch band.

More intriguing and possibly disturbing is the moment when a person is shown wearing the headset with their eyes visible on the front. When someone is nearby, your eyes are revealed. When you are immersed, Vision Pro shows that your busy with a colorful view on the front of the headset.

You use your hands and voice to interact, with the headset somehow recognizing finger taps and allowing intuitive control.

Multiple screens are shown along with what appears to be a remarkably clear and realistic view of your physical surroundings. 3D content can be grabbed and pulled out of a flat screen for manipulation.

Facetime allows you to see group calls with each person in a large virtual screen while you keep working on apps in your Apple Vision Pro. Panoramas captured with your iPhone can even surround you.

Apple Vision Pro will have over 100 games available on day one via Apple Arcade. Game controllers work with the Apple’s headset.

Tim Cook announced a partnership with Disney to create experiences Bob Iger call “previously impossible.”

A few teasers showed XR examples of Mickey Mouse jumping out of a poster, your reality cracking to show a view of the Marvel Universe, as well as immersive National Geographic and NBA experiences.

Developing…

