A dependable laptop is a necessity these days, especially for employees working from home and for students taking online classes. You don’t have to spend thousands of dollars on laptop deals though, as there are affordable options like the 15.6-inch HP 15t Laptop. From its original price of $600, you can get the laptop from HP for just $350, for $250 in savings. We’re not sure if the offer will still be available tomorrow though, so it’s highly recommended that you complete the purchase process right now.

Why you should buy the HP 15t Laptop

As you can deduce from its name, the HP 15t Laptop features a 15.6-inch display with HD resolution, and it also comes with the HP True Vision 720p HD camera with dual-array microphones so that you can look and sound clear whenever you participate in online meetings or engage in video calls. For your peace of mind, there’s a privacy shutter for the webcam that will let you physically block it when it’s not in use.

The HP 15.6-Inch Laptop won’t be as fast as the best laptops with their top-of-the-line components, but it will be more than enough for basic tasks like checking emails and typing documents, and for checking social media and watching streaming content whenever you’re taking a break. Inside the HP 15th Laptop are the Intel N200 processor and integrated Intel UHD Graphics, with 8GB of RAM that’s considered by our laptop buying guide as the sweet spot for most people. The device also comes with Windows 11 Home pre-loaded on its 128GB SSD, which will still have enough space for your important files, and it supports fast-charging for its battery with 50% replenished after just 45 minutes of being plugged in.

If you don’t expect too much from it, the 15.6-inch HP 15t Laptop can prove to be a reliable companion for work or school. The budget device is currently even cheaper at just $350, as HP slashed its sticker price of $600 with a $250 discount. There’s no information on until when the deal will be available, so if you don’t want to miss the potential savings, you’re going to have to buy the HP 15th Laptop as soon as you can.

