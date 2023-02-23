Hurry and save 50% on this 15-inch HP laptop while you can

The HP laptop deals going on right now are the perfect opportunity for you to save nearly 50% off the 15-inch HP 15z-ef3000 Laptop. Normally priced at $730, it’s down to a far more palatable $380 so you save $350. An ideal system for students, commuters, and anyone short on space and cash, it has all the essentials you need. One of the better laptop deals around today, it won’t hang around for long so let’s take a quick look at why you might need it.

Why you should buy the 15-inch HP 15z-ef3000 Laptop

At this price, the 15-inch HP 15z-ef3000 Laptop should be vying for a place among the best budget laptops thanks to its decent hardware. It features an AMD Ryzen 5 processor along with 8GB of memory and 128GB of SSD so it’s perfectly suited for working efficiently on the move. Much of that reliability is also thanks to it being from one of the best laptop brands out there — HP. It’s thin and lightweight, designed with portability in mind so it’s perfect for taking between classes or on your commute.

It also has a 15.6-inch HD screen with micro-edges to keep it smaller, although we wish it was a full HD display. Still, at this discounted price, it’s not too bad a loss. As expected from HP, you also get HP Fast Charge technology so you can recharge the battery quickly with a long-life battery helping you work all day long without an issue. Additional features include a card reader, along with an HP True Vision 720p HD camera that has temporal noise reduction. Integrated dual-array microphones mean others will be able to hear you clearly too. For convenience, the keyboard offers a numeric keypad which isn’t always common on laptops. It’s a useful extra if you need to enter a lot of figures for work or school.

Normally priced at $730, the 15-inch HP 15z-ef3000 Laptop is much better value now it’s down to $380 at HP. A saving of $350, this is a great time to treat yourself to a new budget laptop that offers a bit more power than most in this price range. Buy it now before the deal ends soon.

