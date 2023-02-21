One of the better laptop deals for anyone on a budget is over at HP. Today, you can buy an HP 17-inch laptop for $300 instead of $500. Working out at a sizeable $200 off the regular price, it’s a great deal for anyone who hates to be constrained by smaller screens on their laptop but doesn’t necessarily have a big budget to spend on a new device. It’s one of many HP laptop deals going on at the moment but we’re going to dive a little deeper into why it’s worth it. Alternatively, hit the buy button now to get straight to the purchasing side of things.

Why you should buy the HP 17-inch laptop

If you’ve been checking out the best budget laptops, you’ll notice that most stick with a screen smaller than 15 inches. That’s why this HP 17-inch laptop stands out from the crowd. Coming from one of the best laptop brands, there’s a surprising amount to like here for the price. The laptop offers an AMD Athlon Gold processor, 8GB of memory and 128GB of SSD storage. While none of that is exactly speedy or exceptional, it’s pretty reasonable for the price. More importantly, there’s the 17-inch HD+ screen with a resolution of 1600 x 900 so you can see more of what you’re doing while also being able to multitask more effectively.

Thanks to the extra size, the HP 17-inch laptop also has key additions like a lift-hinge design so you can elevate your keyboard for a more natural typing position, as well as an enlarged clickpad. Enough to make it one of the best laptops? No, but it makes it a good value proposition for anyone who’s keeping costs down. There’s also HP Fast Charge support so you can get back up to 80% charge faster than you might expect. An HP True Vision 720p HD camera is useful for taking video calls on the move too with integrated dual array digital microphones ensuring you sound clear at all times.

Offering all the essentials you need plus a larger screen than most, the HP 17-inch laptop is normally priced at $500 at HP. Right now, it’s down to $300 so you save $200 off the usual price. This is a good time to snap it up if you’re keen on a large screen over all other options. It’s certainly useful for work or creating presentations.

