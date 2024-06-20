You can grab two 22-inch monitors for only $190 with this HP sale

If you need more screen real estate and are considering a two-monitor setup in your home office, we have the monitor deals for you. Over at HP you can buy two HP M22f 22-inch monitors for just $190 al together, working out to savings of 34% — or $100 — compared to buying them separately. If that sounds appealing to you, keep reading and we’ll take you through everything you need to know about the monitor.

Why you should buy the Dual HP M22f 22-inch monitor bundle

HP is a fairly respectable name in the best monitors world thanks to being reliable and good quality. With the HP M22f 22-inch monitor, you get a great full HD monitor. It uses an IPS panel so you can enjoy 178-degree ultra-wide viewing angles. There’s also 99% sRGB color gamut for better color accuracy, while FreeSync support ensures that you don’t have to worry so much about motion blur. As you’d expect from a full HD screen, the resolution goes up to 1920 x 1080 so it looks great for many different uses.

Each monitor has a contrast ratio of 1000:1 and 300 nits of brightness. There’s also a response time of 5ms GtG which is pretty respectable for a home office monitor. Each monitor can be connected either via its VGA port or its HDMI 1.4 port. Neither are VESA mount compatible, which is unfortunate, but the monitors look pretty sleek so they’ll suit your home desk. Because you’re buying two identical monitors, they’ll line up better than if you used different brands for your dual monitor setup.

Each monitor also has cable management systems so you can keep your desk tidier, and there’s also Eyesafe technology for keeping your eyes more comfortable no matter how long you’re having to work for. It all comes together to mean that the HP M22f 22-inch monitor is a great option for work purposes and even more appealing when used in a dual setup like this deal encourages.

Normally priced at $290 for the two HP M22f 22-inch monitors, you can buy them in a bundle for $190 at HP, meaning you save $100 or 34% off the regular price. Check it out now at HP but don’t count on the deal sticking around for much longer.

