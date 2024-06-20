 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

You can grab two 22-inch monitors for only $190 with this HP sale

By
A HP M22f 22-inch monitor on a white background.
HP

If you need more screen real estate and are considering a two-monitor setup in your home office, we have the monitor deals for you. Over at HP you can buy two HP M22f 22-inch monitors for just $190 al together, working out to savings of 34% — or $100 — compared to buying them separately. If that sounds appealing to you, keep reading and we’ll take you through everything you need to know about the monitor.

Why you should buy the Dual HP M22f 22-inch monitor bundle

HP is a fairly respectable name in the best monitors world thanks to being reliable and good quality. With the HP M22f 22-inch monitor, you get a great full HD monitor. It uses an IPS panel so you can enjoy 178-degree ultra-wide viewing angles. There’s also 99% sRGB color gamut for better color accuracy, while FreeSync support ensures that you don’t have to worry so much about motion blur. As you’d expect from a full HD screen, the resolution goes up to 1920 x 1080 so it looks great for many different uses.

Each monitor has a contrast ratio of 1000:1 and 300 nits of brightness. There’s also a response time of 5ms GtG which is pretty respectable for a home office monitor. Each monitor can be connected either via its VGA port or its HDMI 1.4 port. Neither are VESA mount compatible, which is unfortunate, but the monitors look pretty sleek so they’ll suit your home desk. Because you’re buying two identical monitors, they’ll line up better than if you used different brands for your dual monitor setup.

Each monitor also has cable management systems so you can keep your desk tidier, and there’s also Eyesafe technology for keeping your eyes more comfortable no matter how long you’re having to work for. It all comes together to mean that the HP M22f 22-inch monitor is a great option for work purposes and even more appealing when used in a dual setup like this deal encourages.

Normally priced at $290 for the two HP M22f 22-inch monitors, you can buy them in a bundle for $190 at HP, meaning you save $100 or 34% off the regular price. Check it out now at HP but don’t count on the deal sticking around for much longer.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage…
Samsung is having a sale on huge gaming monitors — up to $1,000 off
Samsung Odyssey Ark in cockpit mode.

If you're the type of person who likes to have the best gear for their gaming setup, then one of the best upgrades you can do is getting yourself a massive ultra-wide monitor that adds another layer of immersion. Some of these monitors are truly behemoths, and they have a price tag to match, but luckily Samsung is running a great sale on large gaming monitors right now with some significant savings. Samsung makes some of the best monitors on the market, so you're in good hands if you decide to grab one. However, if you'd still like something different, check out these other great monitor deals.
49-inch Odyssey OLED G9 -- $1,200, was $1,800
 

If you're looking for an ultra-widescreen, then the Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 is the perfect option because it's chock full of great features. Besides the absolutely gorgeous OLED display, it runs a 2k resolution that can hit a whopping 240Hz refresh rate; you'll likely need one of the best GPUs to run it. It also has a low response time of 0.03ms GTG, as well as support for HDR10+ and coverage of 99% of the DCI color gamut. You can even split it into dual QHD monitors if you need to get work done and require two screens, so it's a very versatile monitor.

Read more
LG’s 45-inch curved OLED gaming monitor is $600 off today
Curve on the LG UltraGear OLED 45.

While curved TVs didn’t quite stick the landing, these angular approach seeped its way into monitor designs. As such, LG is one of the top brands when it comes to OLED screens, and right now, they’re offering a huge markdown on the LG 49-inch UltraGear OLED Monitor. Priced at $1,100 for a limited time, that’s a whopping $600 savings (the normal price is $1,700). Monitor deals of this type can be hard to come by, and the UltraGear OLED is one of the best screens in town.

Why you should buy the LG 49-inch UltraGear OLED
From left to right, the UltraGear measures 45 inches, and touts a 21:9 aspect ratio. This is particularly ideal for demanding PC gaming, where every corner of the frame is important to keep an eye on. And let’s not forget to call out the 240Hz refresh rate. While there are other gaming monitors that go above and beyond the 240Hz max, the UltraGear was the world’s first OLED to do so. 

Read more
Grab this cheap HP printer while it’s on sale for $55
The HP DeskJet 2723e all-in-one printer on a white background.

There are a lot of great printer brands on the market, but HP is probably one of the most well-known, and it has a truly wide variety of printers from which you can pick. For example, the HP DeskJet 2855e is a great all-in-one printer, which is great for those who don't need to print often and want something that is a bit more budget-oriented. Even though it's already rather cheap, HP has discounted it further from it's original $85 price down to just $55, making this one of the cheapest printers you're going to find on the market.

Why you should buy the HP DeskJet 2855e
While the HP DeskJet 2855e may not be a high-capacity printer, it's still great for prints that need to be done here and there in a normal household, especially if you're a slightly larger family. The recommended monthly print volume is between 50 and 100, which is a solid amount for the average household and probably more than most need anyway. Interestingly, it can print both black and colored prints, with the ability to manage 7.5 prints per minute (ppm) for black and 5.5 ppm for colors, which is pretty fast, actually.

Read more