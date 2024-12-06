 Skip to main content
Post Cyber Week savings: Take $350 off this HP 27-inch all-in-one

Good Deal A man taking a video call with the HP 27-inch All-in-One.
While laptop deals tend to be the lion’s share of the PC promotions we discover, every once in a while, we see a fantastic offer on a great all-in-one machine. For those unaware, an all-in-one is a desktop computer with an integrated monitor. That means you won’t have to worry about shopping for a screen to go with that new HP desktop. It’s all tucked behind the monitor, processor and everything. And speaking of HP, we just came across this awesome all-in-one markdown. For a limited time, when you purchase the HP 27-inch All-in-One (model CR1064), you’ll only pay $900. At full price, this model sells for $1,250. If a dedicated laptop is more up your alley, you may also want to check out our roundup of the best HP laptop deals.

Why you should buy the HP 27-inch All-in-One

Like any good PC, what’s running underneath the hood is ultimately the star of the show. In the case of the CR1064, you’ll be working with an Intel Core Ultra 7 that delivers max clock speeds of 4.8GHz, Intel Graphics, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB of storage. Whether you’re in need of a reliable PC to run a business, do some photo editing, watch HD movies and play HD games, or simply browse the web, the HP CR1064 has got you covered. And with its 1920 x 1080 IPS screen, you’ll be able to enjoy crisp-clear visuals at nearly any angle.

Bundled with a keyboard and mouse, the HP CR1064 also has HDMI and USB connections. Those connections make it easy to plug-in external components like USB flash drives or an external SSD. You’ll also get one free month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, an excellent gaming membership that grants access to hundreds of popular PC titles.

It’s hard to say how long this markdown is going to stick around, but as we said, it’s not too often that we see great desktop computer deals like this one. So, today might be your only shot at saving this much. Take $350 off the HP 27-inch All-in-One (model CR1064), and maybe take a look at our list of the top Best Buy deals you can take advantage of this week.

