The HP Dragonfly Pro One Chromebook is on sale today

It’s hard to get a Chromebook to match the speed and overall performance of a Windows or macOS product, but there are notable exceptions. One of these happens to be the HP Dragonfly Pro One, an absolute powerhouse of a Chrome OS machine that just so happens to be marked down at Newegg today.

Right now, you can own the Dragonfly Pro One for $760. At full price, this laptop goes for $900. It’s not the biggest discount in the world, but every dollar counts when you’re talking about premium Chromebook deals.

Why you should buy the HP Dragonfly Pro One

First and foremost, we love the Dragonfly Pro One so much that we couldn’t help but give it top honors on our list of the best Chromebooks for 2024. Running an AMD Ryzen 7 Series CPU with 16GB of RAM and integrated AMD Radeon Graphics, the Dragonfly is great for both casual users and those who need a reliable PC for more demanding purposes. This is a fast and powerful Chromebook that also has a glorious 14-inch 16:10 screen that delivers up to 2560 x 1600 resolution.

The addition of a haptic touchpad is a huge bonus on this model, giving users even more control over how they navigate Chrome OS’s UI. On top of a fingerprint reader and customizable RGB lighting for the backlit keyboard, you’ll also get 24/7 live support. That’s peace-of-mind you won’t get from most other manufacturers!

On a full charge, you can expect up to 15 hours of battery life. And while 512GB of internal storage may not be enough for all users (if it’s not, we have a big list of external hard drive deals for you to peruse), it’s a generous amount of bytes to start with. You should have no issue storing everything from docs and PDFs to photos, videos, and music!

It’s hard to say how long this Newegg markdown is going to last, so we’d recommend buying soon. Own the HP Dragonfly Pro One Chromebook for $760 when you purchase through Newegg today. Before you leave, why not check out some of the other HP laptop deals we dug up this week?

