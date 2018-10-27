Digital Trends
Computing

HP Envy x2 vs. Microsoft Surface Pro 6

Mark Coppock
By
HP Envy X2 review
Mark Coppock/Digital Trends

The Envy x2 is HP’s attempt to apply Intel technology to improve the mediocre performance of its ARM-based version of the same tablet. With its 7th-generation low-power Intel CPU, the Envy x2 on paper promises decent productivity performance and solid battery life to go with always-connected internet thanks to its LTE support.

But Microsoft’s Surface Pro 6 was just released, and that premium tablet stands in the way of any upstart that enters into the increasingly competitive detachable tablet market. Does the Envy x2 have what it takes to challenge the most successful Windows 10 tablet ever?

Design

Surface Pro 6 Review
Dan Baker/Digital Trends

The Envy x2 fits the detachable tablet mold perfectly, with an all-metal chassis (except for a strip along the top of the backside) that’s well-constructed and solid. It’s a conservative silver color with largish black bezels up front — in other words, it’s a good-looking device that doesn’t stand out in what’s becoming a sea of tablets. It’s a slim tablet at 0.31 inches, and it’s light at 1.72 pounds, meaning it’s easy to hold in hand and use as a slate with the included HP Active Pen. You’ll find two USB-C ports (no Thunderbolt 3, unfortunately) to go with an LTE SIM slot and a 3.5mm audio jack, and so connectivity is good.

Unfortunately, the included keyboard cover isn’t quite as nice. In fact, it’s rather poorly designed, supporting only three angles with none of them being particularly comfortable. The most upright angle isn’t upright enough, the second angle is too far back, and the flattest angle isn’t flat enough. In addition, the cover isn’t stable, meaning it’s one of the least lapable detachable tablets you’ll find on the market today. The keyboard mechanism and touchpad are good, which just highlights the poor design of the cover itself.

For its part, the Surface Pro 6 carries on Microsoft’s highly recognizable Surface aesthetic and robust design. It’s a sliver of silver-grey magnesium that’s light (1.72 pounds), thin (0.33 inches), and extremely well-built. The Surface Pro 6 looks and feels like a substantial chunk of metal and glass, and it’s likely the most elegant and modern Windows tablet available. It also has the market’s smoothest and most flexible kickstand built in, which is vastly preferable to the Envy x2’s snap-on option. The usual Surface connectivity hasn’t changed, however — or should we say, it hasn’t improved. There’s a single USB-A 3.0 port and a mini-DisplayPort matched up with the usual Surface Connect port for power and docking. You won’t find a USB-C port on Microsoft’s latest tablet, which is a shame.

At the same time, the Surface Pro 6 is an outstanding 2-in-1, with support for all the usual input methods. The Type Cover, a $160 keyboard add-on, has a snappy key mechanism and consistent backlighting with a Microsoft Precision touchpad that provides smooth support for the full range of Windows 10 gestures. And then there’s the $100 Surface Pen that offers 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity, tilt support, and the quickest response times around. And, of course, the Pixelsense display is also touch-enabled.

The Surface Pro 6 is not only a better tablet, but it’s also a better laptop. It wins this round handily.

Performance

HP Envy X2 review
Mark Coppock/Digital Trends

This HP Envy x2 is actually HP’s Intel version, released alongside a Qualcomm Snapdragon version to offer better performance than the ARM processor could provide. By equipping an Intel Core i5-7Y54, the Envy x2 delivers performance that’s good enough for general productivity and media consumption use and not much more. The Envy x2 won’t be your video editing workstation, and the SATA solid-state drive (SSD) won’t win any storage speed awards either. The limited 4GB of RAM also means that multitasking performance will be limited.

The Surface Pro 6 received an upgrade this time around to Intel’s 8th-gen U-Series processors. The Core i5 and i7 processors are quad-core CPUs supporting eight threads, and they’re both efficient and fast. That means there’s significant power squeezed inside the Surface Pro’s slate that’s good for more demanding productivity tasks. Thanks to the fast PCIe SSD that Microsoft sourced for the Surface Pro 6, this is one fast tablet.

Considering the display, the Surface Pro 6 is again a step above the Envy x2. It uses a 12.3-inch IPS display that’s quite sharp thanks to a 2,736 x 1,824 (267 PPI) resolution, and it’s also productivity-friendly thanks to a 3:2 aspect ratio. HP used a 12.3-inch 1,920 x 1,280 (188 PPI) display that’s not nearly as sharp, and you’ll notice more pixels when you’re staring at text. The Surface Pro 6 also enjoys the significantly higher contrast and brightness, although both tablets have just average color gamuts for premium machines.

The Surface Pro 6 is faster and it sports a much better display. What’s not to like?

Portability

Surface Pro 6 Review
Dan Baker/Digital Trends

Both of these tablets on their own are equally thin and light and thus easy to carry around. Attach their keyboard covers, though, and the Surface Pro 6 is slightly more svelte. Even so, they’re just about lost when tucked inside a backpack, and that’s a good thing. But size and weight are just two factors to weigh when considering portability. Battery life is also important, and here these two tablets are again closely matched.

In our most demanding Basemark web benchmark, the Envy x20 managed over five hours where the Surface Book 2 petered out in less than four hours. Each tablet lasted right around nine and a half hours when browsing the web, and taking those two scores together you’ll likely get slightly more productivity work out of the Envy x2’s battery. But the Surface Pro 6 lasted for a very long 14 hours playing a local video while the Envy x2 shut down after 11 hours — meaning that you’ll get more video binging out of Microsoft’s tablet.

This category is pretty evenly matched, and your choice comes down to whether productivity or media consumption longevity matters more to you.

The Surface Pro 6 doesn’t get much of a challenge

surface pro 6
Dan Baker/Digital Trends

The Envy x2 is a relatively affordable tablet if you go by the current sale price of $900 (compared to a retail price of $1,150). That’s for a configuration including a Core i5-7Y54, 4GB of RAM, and a 128GB SATA SSD, and the keyboard cover and pen are in the box.

The Surface Pro 6 is more expensive, starting at $900 for a Core i5, 8GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD in the Platinum color. However, the Type Cover isn’t included, meaning you’ll spend at least another $130. If you want to ink with the Surface Pen, then you’ll have to budget another $100. If you max out the Surface Pro 6, then you can spend as much as $2,300 on a Core i7, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD.

Yes, the Microsoft Surface Pro 6 is costlier, but the adage “you get what you pay for” applies here. You’re much better off spending the extra money to get a much better detachable tablet.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best MacOS games of 2018
Up Next

5 crazy successful Kickstarters that didn't live up to the hype
HP Envy X2 review
Product Review

The HP Envy x2’s disappointing keyboard cover leaves a good tablet hanging

HP swapped out the ARM processor in its original Envy x2 for a low-power Intel CPU and got what it wanted: Better performance. But in the process, the ball seems to have been dropped in a few other key areas.
Posted By Mark Coppock
Andromeda Mockup 2
Computing

Microsoft's foldable Andromeda device may debut this year. Here's what we know

Microsoft was reportedly working on a pocket-sized clamshell device code-named 'Andromeda' sporting two touchscreens. Meant to disrupt the mobile market, it's now put on hold. Here's everything we know about the Surface Phone.
Posted By Jayce Wagner
Yoga Book C930
Computing

The Yoga Book and the Surface Go have different visions for mobile computing

Quality, portability, and a low price tag are hard to find in the world of 2-in-1s, but there are some notable exceptions. We pitted the Yoga Book C930 vs. Surface Go to see which is the best convertible laptop of the two.
Posted By Jon Martindale
best laptops xps 13
Computing

What's the best laptop? We've reviewed a lot of them, and this is our answer

The best laptop should be one that checks all the boxes: Great battery life, beautiful design, and top-notch performance. The laptops we've chosen for our best laptops you can buy do all that — and throw in some extra features while…
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
apple file system
Computing

Here’s how to watch Apple’s October 30 Mac and iPad event

Apple may have just started shipping the iPhone XR to the masses, but already we're looking ahead to the next Apple event, set to take place on October 30. Here's where you can watch Apple's October 30 event for yourself.
Posted By Christian de Looper
Dissidia Final Fantasy NT review
Computing

‘Final Fantasy XV’ dev claims Nvidia’s new card greatly improves performance

Square Enix's Final Fantasy XV may be one of the first games to benefit from Nvidia's DLSS technology and in a big way. Its technical director claims that the impact on performance and visual fidelity is dramatic.
Posted By Jon Martindale
fallout 76 announced fallout76
Gaming

The 'Fallout 76' beta is tomorrow! Here's when it starts and how to join

Want to get into Bethesda's Fallout 76 beta? We don't know when the program will launch, but we provide instructions on how to get ready. The game officially launches on November 14.
Posted By Kevin Parrish
Samsung Galaxy Book 2
Computing

The Surface Pro 6 dominates, but do the Galaxy Book 2 and Pixel Slate impress?

The 2-in-1 space is more hotly competitive than ever and the latest products from Samsung and Google are part of that portable punch-up. To see how their latest hardware compares, we pitted the Galaxy Book 2 vs. Pixel Slate.
Posted By Jon Martindale
how to fix repair your phone
Emerging Tech

It’s no longer illegal to ‘hack’ your electronics to repair them

New laws give customers the ability to carry out legal hacks on the software on their devices in order to carry out repairs or maintenance. That's a big win for the right-to-repair movement.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
best cheap macbook deals 3
Deals

The best MacBook deals for October 2018

If you’re in the market for a new Apple laptop, let us make your work a little easier: We hunted down the best up-to-date MacBook deals available online right now from various retailers.
Posted By Lucas Coll
snapchat story
Computing

Snapchat finally comes to Windows 10 and MacOS, but it’s not what you think

Not at all similar to its iOS and Android counterpart, Snapchat's new Snap Camera app for Windows 10 and MacOS is all about integrating custom lenses with other video conferencing and social apps like Twitch, YouTube, Skype, and Zoom. 
Posted By Arif Bacchus
Best Cyber Monday Deals
Deals

Cyber Monday 2018: When it takes place and where to find the best deals

Cyber Monday is still a ways off, but it's never too early to start planning ahead. With so many different deals to choose from during one of the biggest shopping holidays of the year, going in with a little know-how makes all the…
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
lenovo legion c730 cube review feat 29932
Product Review

Lenovo’s cooler-inspired Legion C730 keeps its ‘six-pack’ CPU chill

Lenovo may be targeting gamers with the Legion C730 Cube, but the unit tops out with a middling Nvidia GTX 1060 GPU, limiting its appeal. It’s still a good choice if you don’t want to build your own PC, however.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
Razer Blade 15 Base model featured image
Computing

Razer’s most basic Blade 15 is the one most gamers should buy

Razer's Blade 15 is an awesome laptop for both gamers, streamers, professionals, and anyone else needing serious go in a slim profile, but its price is out of reach for many games. The new Blade 15 Base solves that problem with few…
Posted By Matthew S. Smith