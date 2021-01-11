  1. Computing

HP’s Elite Folio is a pull-forward 2-in-1 with vegan leather and an ARM chip

By

HP’s Spectre Folio is a leather-bound, pull-forward convertible 2-in-1 that introduced a uniquely warm construction and innovative design. At the all-virtual Consumer Electronics Show 2021, the company is carrying that basic design over to its higher-end line with the new Elite Folio.

There are some significant differences between the two machines, however. To begin with, HP is focusing on the environment this time around. It’s chosen to use “Vegan Leather” (100% polyvinyl) rather than genuine leather to serve as the 2-in-1’s outer chassis, which wraps around 90% recycled magnesium that serves as the chassis frame. Ocean-bound plastics are used in the speaker enclosures. Looking at the two laptops side by side, though, you’d see the same basic construction that allows for a range of flexibility in converting from a clamshell to a pull-forward 2-in-1 with media and tablet modes.

The next major difference is on the inside, where the Windows on ARM Elite Folio utilizes Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8cx G2 5G Computing Platform rather than Intel Core CPUs. That promises completely fanless operation (the Spectre Folio is also fanless thanks to low-power Core Y processors), long battery life (up to 24.5 hours of video watching), and always-on internet connectivity thanks to the Qualcomm Snapdragon X55 5G modem. Where 5G isn’t available, the Elite Folio will rely on 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth 5.0 for its connectivity.

Finally, HP continues its transition away from 16:9 aspect ratio displays, equipping the Elite Folio with a 3:2 WUXGA (1,920 x 1,280) display that we first saw on the recently introduced Spectre x360 14. An 88.3% screen-to-body ratio features smaller bezels to minimize chassis size and helps enable touch and pen support. The Wacom active pen parks just below the display for ease of transport and instant availability.

1 of 6
hp introduces elite folio ces 2021 front left
hp introduces elite folio ces 2021 3qrear
hp introduces elite folio ces 2021 3qrearright
hp introduces elite folio ces 2021 tablet mode floating
hp introduces elite folio ces 2021 all modes
hp introduces elite folio ces 2021 profile left

The Elite Folio will be available with up to 16GB of RAM, up to 512GB of PCIe solid-state drive (SSD) storage, and two USB-C 3.2 ports to go with the 3.5mm audio jack and NanoSIM. Quad speakers will provide for optimal sound in all modes, and a wide-range mic array will support Cortana Far Field Premium and Wake on Voice (WOV) capabilities. The Elite Folio will weigh 2.85 pounds and come in at 0.63 inches thick.

We don’t yet have pricing for the Elite Folio. However, HP expects to release the pull-forward 2-in-1 in February 2021.

Editors' Recommendations

HP’s new Elite Dragonfly G2 and Max models feature Intel 11th-gen vPro

hp introduces elite dragonfly g2 and max workspace

At CES 2021, HP introduces the gorgeous Envy 14 designed for creative pros

hp introduces envy 14 ces 2021 highlights 1

Lenovo’s ThinkReality AR glasses can project virtual desktops into your eyes

lenovo thinkreality a3 smart glasses ar ces 2021 lifestyle image1 2

Lenovo takes on M1-powered MacBooks with its own ARM-based IdeaPad 5G

lenovo ideapad 5g qualcomm snapdragon 8cx ces 2021

Lenovo’s new all-in-one PC features a swiveling hinge for work-from-home comfort

lenovo yoga aio 7 new monitors ces 2021 l24i 30 monitor still life

Samsung’s $550 Galaxy Chromebook 2 comes with a QLED screen

Galaxy Chromebook 2

How to record Twitch streams for later viewing on a PC

Twitch Live Streaming Video Gaming

This Acer Nitro gaming monitor is the first to support HDMI 2.1 for consoles

acer predator gaming monitor tuv eyesafe certification ces 2021 nitro hdmi 2 1

Acer’s new Chromebook Spin 514 is powered by AMD’s Ryzen processors

acer chromebook spin 514 amd ryzen 3000 ces 2021

The best tablets for 2021

iPad (2020)

Dell just knocked $359 off the XPS 13 Touch laptop

Stock photo of Dell XPS 13 laptop

This affordable desktop computer from HP is $100 cheaper today

hp slim desktop pc deal black friday 2020

MacBook Pro 16-inch could use Pro Display XDR tech in 2021 refresh

apple macbook pro 13 m1 review fortnite