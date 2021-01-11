HP’s Spectre Folio is a leather-bound, pull-forward convertible 2-in-1 that introduced a uniquely warm construction and innovative design. At the all-virtual Consumer Electronics Show 2021, the company is carrying that basic design over to its higher-end line with the new Elite Folio.

There are some significant differences between the two machines, however. To begin with, HP is focusing on the environment this time around. It’s chosen to use “Vegan Leather” (100% polyvinyl) rather than genuine leather to serve as the 2-in-1’s outer chassis, which wraps around 90% recycled magnesium that serves as the chassis frame. Ocean-bound plastics are used in the speaker enclosures. Looking at the two laptops side by side, though, you’d see the same basic construction that allows for a range of flexibility in converting from a clamshell to a pull-forward 2-in-1 with media and tablet modes.

The next major difference is on the inside, where the Windows on ARM Elite Folio utilizes Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8cx G2 5G Computing Platform rather than Intel Core CPUs. That promises completely fanless operation (the Spectre Folio is also fanless thanks to low-power Core Y processors), long battery life (up to 24.5 hours of video watching), and always-on internet connectivity thanks to the Qualcomm Snapdragon X55 5G modem. Where 5G isn’t available, the Elite Folio will rely on 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth 5.0 for its connectivity.

Finally, HP continues its transition away from 16:9 aspect ratio displays, equipping the Elite Folio with a 3:2 WUXGA (1,920 x 1,280) display that we first saw on the recently introduced Spectre x360 14. An 88.3% screen-to-body ratio features smaller bezels to minimize chassis size and helps enable touch and pen support. The Wacom active pen parks just below the display for ease of transport and instant availability.

The Elite Folio will be available with up to 16GB of RAM, up to 512GB of PCIe solid-state drive (SSD) storage, and two USB-C 3.2 ports to go with the 3.5mm audio jack and NanoSIM. Quad speakers will provide for optimal sound in all modes, and a wide-range mic array will support Cortana Far Field Premium and Wake on Voice (WOV) capabilities. The Elite Folio will weigh 2.85 pounds and come in at 0.63 inches thick.

We don’t yet have pricing for the Elite Folio. However, HP expects to release the pull-forward 2-in-1 in February 2021.

