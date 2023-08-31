 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The best deals in HP’s Labor Day Sale, including a 17-inch laptop for $280

Aaron Mamiit
By

HP’s Labor Day Sale is finally online, slashing the prices of products like laptops, Chromebooks, monitors, and desktop computers. We’ve rounded up some of the best Labor Day deals from HP that are available right now to help you figure out what to buy, but there’s no time to waste if you want to go shopping. Don’t wait until the last minute before you move forward with your purchases because we’re not sure how much time is left on these bargains before stocks are gone.

HP Chromebook 14at — $200, was $330

Man using a HP Pro c640 G2 Chromebook Enterprise.
HP

Looking for Chromebook deals? You’ve come to the right place because of the cheap price of the HP Chromebook 14at. It’s equipped with a 14-inch HD screen, and it’s powered by the Intel Celeron N4500 processor, Intel UHD Graphics, and 4GB of RAM. If those specifications look weak on paper, that’s because Chromebooks are capable of running smoothly on less expensive components because Google’s Chrome OS heavily utilizes web-based apps.

HP Laptop 14z — $250, was $450

HP 14 laptop with intel Celeron on desk.
HP

The HP Laptop 14z, as you can deduce from its name, comes with a 14-inch screen with Full HD resolution, which is small enough to maintain portability. Inside the laptop are the AMD Athlon Silver 7120U processor, AMD Radeon Graphics, and 8GB of RAM, which are sufficient for handling basic functions like typing documents and browsing the internet. The HP Laptop 14z also comes with a 128GB SSD with Windows 11 Home pre-installed.

Related

HP Omen 32q gaming monitor — $280, was $400

THe HP Omen 32-inch QHD gaming monitor facing forward.
HP

If you’re searching for monitor deals to pair with your upgraded gaming PC, you should consider the HP Omen 32q gaming monitor. It features a 31.5-inch screen with QHD resolution for sharp details and bright colors, and a 165Hz refresh rate and a 1ms response time for smooth gameplay. The monitor also supports AMD’s FreeSync Premium to eliminate screen tearing and stuttering.

HP Laptop 17z — $280, was $500

A woman video chats with her friends on an HP Envy laptop.
HP

If you want a large display on the device that you’ll purchase from laptop deals, then you should go for the HP Laptop 17z and its 17.3-inch HD+ screen. The laptop’s performance is enough for everyday activities with its AMD Athlon Gold 7220U processor, AMD Radeon Graphics, and 8GB of RAM. It packs a 128GB SSD, and with Windows 11 Home pre-loaded, you can start using the hP Laptop 17z as soon as you turn it on for the first time.

HP Pavilion x360 — $470, was $700

HP Pavilion Plus 14 on a table.
Mark Coppock / Digital Trends

A 2-in-1 laptop, according to our laptop buying guide, combines the convenience of a tablet’s touchscreen and the utility of a laptop’s keyboard. With the HP Pavilion x360 14, you can switch between these forms by using the 360-degree hinges that attach its 14-inch Full HD touchscreen to its body. Performance is decent with its 13th-generation Intel Core i3 processor, Intel UHD Graphics, and 8GB of RAM, and you’ll also get Windows 11 Home on its 256GB SSD.

HP Victus 15L — $540, was $830

The HP Victus 15L gaming PC on a desk.
HP

Taking advantage of gaming PC deals doesn’t have to empty your savings account because there are affordable options like the HP Victus 15L gaming desktop. Inside are the 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, Intel Arc A380 Graphics, and 8GB of RAM. The machine ships with Windows 11 Home in its 256GB SSD, and it offers a total of nine USB ports at the front and back so you’ll be able to connect all your accessories and peripherals.

HP Victus 16 — $750, was $1,100

Straightforward image of the HP Victus 16.
Mark Coppock/Digital Trends / Digital Trends

The HP Victus 16 is a relatively affordable choice among gaming laptop deals, but it’s got what it takes to smoothly run all of the best PC games with its AMD Ryzen 5 7640HS processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card, and 16GB of RAM. You’ll be able to better appreciate the graphics of your favorite titles on the gaming laptop’s 16.1-inch screen with Full HD resolution, and you’ll be able to install several of them on its 512GB SSD with Windows 11 Home.

HP Spectre x360 14 2-in-1 laptop — $900, was $1,400

The display of the HP Spectre x360 13.5.
Digital Trends

For one of the more powerful 2-in-1 laptop deals, check out the HP Spectre x360 14. It runs on the 13th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, and 16GB of RAM that’s on the level of top-tier machines, according to our guide on how much RAM do you need. The 2-in-1 laptop features a 13.5-inch touchscreen with WUXGA+ resolution, as well as Windows 11 Home that’s pre-installed in its 512GB SSD.

HP Omen 45L — $1,650, was $2,150

HP Omen 45L sitting on a table.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends / Digital Trends

For a machine that’s ready to run all of the best upcoming PC games, you won’t be disappointed with the HP Omen 45L gaming desktop. It’s fairly future-proof with its 13th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti graphics card, and 16GB of RAM, and you’ve got enough space for several AAA titles on its 1TB SSD with Windows 11 Home. Once you’re ready, you can easily update its components as it’s designed for quick upgrades.

HP Envy All-in-One 34 — $1,900, was $2,350

The HP Envy All-in-One PC with a 34-inch screen.
HP

If you want to buy from desktop computer deals but you wish to bypass the clutter created by cables, the HP Envy All-in-One 34 may be the perfect choice for you. As an all-in-one PC, the 34-inch QUHD screen is combined with a CPU that features the 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD with Windows 11 Home. If you use a wireless keyboard and mouse, the only cable that you’ll need is the power cord for the machine.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
The Dell G16 gaming laptop is on sale for just $900 today
The Dell G16 gaming laptop with Genshin Impact on the screen.

Do you need a new gaming laptop? Okay, maybe "need" is a strong word, but wanting one is certainly acceptable when you find great gaming laptop deals. Today we have one from Dell, the best laptop brand of 2023. They're known for their sleek, high quality XPS laptop line, but their gaming laptops shouldn't be ignored either. In this case, please take a look at the Dell G16 Gaming Laptop, which is just $900 while this deal lasts. The price is usually $1,250, so you save $350 with this deal. One of the worst things about getting new gaming gear, especially when you've been playing with an under-geared old laptop, is having to spend extra on new games after already making an expensive purchase. This Dell G16 Gaming Laptop deal has you covered, as it also includes Assassin's Creed: Mirage and Nightingale so you can enjoy right away. Tap the button below to check it out yourself or read our analysis of the laptop (and the games) even further below that.

Why you should buy the Dell G16 Gaming Laptop
Let's start with a gaming laptop's most prized characteristics and state that this version has a 16GB memory and an RTX 3050 Ti graphics card. Next in line is the 16-inch 2560 x 1600p display with a 165Hz refresh rate, making it a good even for the upcoming Counterstrike 2 and other shooters. An RGB backlit keyboard makes it a suitable choice even for nighttime playing. The only thing that might disappoint in this deal is the 512GB of SSD storage. However, it — like most features of the Dell G16 Gaming Laptop discussed thus far — is upgradeable by clicking a button on the store page. Note that in our investigation of this deal we found that simply clicking "back" didn't necessarily restore the original deal, so you might have to tap the button again to find the $900 version again.

Read more
HP just slashed $650 off this gaming PC with an RTX 4090
HP Omen 45L sitting on a table.

HP has one of the best gaming PC deals for anyone seeking out the best hardware around. Today, you can buy the HP Omen 45L for $3,350 saving a huge $650 off the original price of $4,000. Now, we're not saying that $3,350 is cheap but if you've been waiting to invest in a gaming rig that will last you a long time to come, this is a good choice. If you're in the market for something so high-end, read on while we look at everything you need to know about it.

Why you should buy the HP Omen 45L
The HP Omen 45L is a "master class in prebuilt gaming PCs" as we noticed during our time reviewing it. Everything about it has been expertly designed to ensure you get the best performance. In terms of hardware, the HP Omen 45L has a 13th-generation Intel Core i9 processor along with 16GB of memory and 1TB of SSD storage. The star of the show is its Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card with 24GB of dedicated VRAM. That means there simply isn't a game right now that you can't play in a way that means it looks fantastic.

Read more
This deal knocks $250 off the 13-inch MacBook Air with M1
Apple MacBook Air M1 open, on a table.

For anyone seeking great Apple deals, Amazon has a big discount on the MacBook Air with M1 chip. Usually priced at $999, it's down to $749 for a limited time only so you're saving a massive $250 off the regular price aka 25%. This might not be the latest MacBook Air but it's still very powerful and sure to help you get more done in the move. We're thinking it's a particularly good choice for students heading to class regularly. Want to know more? Let's take a look.

Why you should buy the Apple MacBook Air M1
Back at launch, we called the Apple MacBook Air M1 "fast, fanless, and absolutely fantastic". While it isn't the fastest around anymore, it's still fast. Its M1 chip has an 8-core CPU which is more than capable of getting a lot done. While on the best laptops for Windows might struggle with 8GB of memory, thanks to macOS, that's plenty for getting stuff done.

Read more