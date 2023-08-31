HP’s Labor Day Sale is finally online, slashing the prices of products like laptops, Chromebooks, monitors, and desktop computers. We’ve rounded up some of the best Labor Day deals from HP that are available right now to help you figure out what to buy, but there’s no time to waste if you want to go shopping. Don’t wait until the last minute before you move forward with your purchases because we’re not sure how much time is left on these bargains before stocks are gone.

HP Chromebook 14at — $200, was $330

Looking for Chromebook deals? You’ve come to the right place because of the cheap price of the HP Chromebook 14at. It’s equipped with a 14-inch HD screen, and it’s powered by the Intel Celeron N4500 processor, Intel UHD Graphics, and 4GB of RAM. If those specifications look weak on paper, that’s because Chromebooks are capable of running smoothly on less expensive components because Google’s Chrome OS heavily utilizes web-based apps.

HP Laptop 14z — $250, was $450

The HP Laptop 14z, as you can deduce from its name, comes with a 14-inch screen with Full HD resolution, which is small enough to maintain portability. Inside the laptop are the AMD Athlon Silver 7120U processor, AMD Radeon Graphics, and 8GB of RAM, which are sufficient for handling basic functions like typing documents and browsing the internet. The HP Laptop 14z also comes with a 128GB SSD with Windows 11 Home pre-installed.

HP Omen 32q gaming monitor — $280, was $400

If you’re searching for monitor deals to pair with your upgraded gaming PC, you should consider the HP Omen 32q gaming monitor. It features a 31.5-inch screen with QHD resolution for sharp details and bright colors, and a 165Hz refresh rate and a 1ms response time for smooth gameplay. The monitor also supports AMD’s FreeSync Premium to eliminate screen tearing and stuttering.

HP Laptop 17z — $280, was $500

If you want a large display on the device that you’ll purchase from laptop deals, then you should go for the HP Laptop 17z and its 17.3-inch HD+ screen. The laptop’s performance is enough for everyday activities with its AMD Athlon Gold 7220U processor, AMD Radeon Graphics, and 8GB of RAM. It packs a 128GB SSD, and with Windows 11 Home pre-loaded, you can start using the hP Laptop 17z as soon as you turn it on for the first time.

HP Pavilion x360 — $470, was $700

A 2-in-1 laptop, according to our laptop buying guide, combines the convenience of a tablet’s touchscreen and the utility of a laptop’s keyboard. With the HP Pavilion x360 14, you can switch between these forms by using the 360-degree hinges that attach its 14-inch Full HD touchscreen to its body. Performance is decent with its 13th-generation Intel Core i3 processor, Intel UHD Graphics, and 8GB of RAM, and you’ll also get Windows 11 Home on its 256GB SSD.

HP Victus 15L — $540, was $830

Taking advantage of gaming PC deals doesn’t have to empty your savings account because there are affordable options like the HP Victus 15L gaming desktop. Inside are the 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, Intel Arc A380 Graphics, and 8GB of RAM. The machine ships with Windows 11 Home in its 256GB SSD, and it offers a total of nine USB ports at the front and back so you’ll be able to connect all your accessories and peripherals.

HP Victus 16 — $750, was $1,100

The HP Victus 16 is a relatively affordable choice among gaming laptop deals, but it’s got what it takes to smoothly run all of the best PC games with its AMD Ryzen 5 7640HS processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card, and 16GB of RAM. You’ll be able to better appreciate the graphics of your favorite titles on the gaming laptop’s 16.1-inch screen with Full HD resolution, and you’ll be able to install several of them on its 512GB SSD with Windows 11 Home.

HP Spectre x360 14 2-in-1 laptop — $900, was $1,400

For one of the more powerful 2-in-1 laptop deals, check out the HP Spectre x360 14. It runs on the 13th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, and 16GB of RAM that’s on the level of top-tier machines, according to our guide on how much RAM do you need. The 2-in-1 laptop features a 13.5-inch touchscreen with WUXGA+ resolution, as well as Windows 11 Home that’s pre-installed in its 512GB SSD.

HP Omen 45L — $1,650, was $2,150

For a machine that’s ready to run all of the best upcoming PC games, you won’t be disappointed with the HP Omen 45L gaming desktop. It’s fairly future-proof with its 13th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti graphics card, and 16GB of RAM, and you’ve got enough space for several AAA titles on its 1TB SSD with Windows 11 Home. Once you’re ready, you can easily update its components as it’s designed for quick upgrades.

HP Envy All-in-One 34 — $1,900, was $2,350

If you want to buy from desktop computer deals but you wish to bypass the clutter created by cables, the HP Envy All-in-One 34 may be the perfect choice for you. As an all-in-one PC, the 34-inch QUHD screen is combined with a CPU that features the 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD with Windows 11 Home. If you use a wireless keyboard and mouse, the only cable that you’ll need is the power cord for the machine.

