This HP laptop is discounted to $279 from $519 at Walmart

A pink model of the HP Stream 14-inch laptop sets on a café table while people converse.
HP

We’re always excited to learn about new HP laptop deals, and this dollar-saving offer from Walmart is one we couldn’t pass up. It’s hard to say how long this deal will last, but while it’s still live, you’ll be able to take home the HP Laptop 14 with Intel Core i3 for just $280. Normally priced at $520, you’ll be saving yourself $240, and will own a solid PC for years to come.

Why you should buy the HP Laptop 14 

One of the most important parts of any computer is what’s running the show under the hood. In the case of the HP Laptop 14, the laptop is powered by an Intel Core i3-N305 CPU with integrated Intel UHD Graphics. There’s also 16GB of RAM to work with and up to 256GB of internal storage. From busy students to workplace professional in need of a reliable PC, the HP Laptop 14 is engineered to deliver strong, reliable performance across the board.

Graphically, we might not lump this model in with our gaming PC deals, but the 14-inch HD screen is certainly bright and colorful. Not only is it a solid reference display for photo and video editing programs, but it’s just as good for watching HD movies and shows. And while you’ll be able to do some light gaming with the Laptop 14, you’ll be limited when it comes to frame rate and various gameplay optimizations.

This happens to fall under Walmart’s “Back to School” shopping category, and we can’t think of a better time to score these kinds of laptop deals. After all, we’ve only got another couple of weeks before the back-to-school rush begins in earnest.

Other standout features of this excellent Windows PC are its available inputs. With two USB-A ports, one USB-C, HDMI, Ethernet, and 3.5mm for your favorite pair of wired headphones, the Laptop 14 also supports Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity. On a full charge, you can expect up to 10 hours and 45 minutes of performance, which is plenty for most school and workdays.

Right now, the HP Laptop 14 with Intel Core i3 is on sale for $280 at Walmart. Take advantage of this terrific offer before it’s too late!

