As holidays come and go, so do sales. Taking part in Presidents Day sales, HP is offering up their HP LaserJet M11we for only $99. That’s $30 off of its usual price of $129 and a great way to get started printing on the cheap. Plus, the HP LaserJet M11we is the tiniest of HP’s laser jets that comes with HP+. Even more, you’ll get 6 months of the HP Instant Ink program for free with your purchase. If you already know about the printer, and these programs, consider following the button to buy. Otherwise, follow along as we take a closer look.

Why you should buy the HP LaserJet M110we

The HP LaserJet M11we bills itself as a tiny printer that can get things done. How tiny is it? In its “resting” state with all of the trays popped up and clamped down, it can fit on your desk in a space of just 13.6 x 7.5 x 6.3 inches, or approximately just half of a square foot of desk real estate. When fully expanded, it goes to 13.6 x 14.17 x 11 inches, so keep it snapped shut for maximum space savings but if you know you’re the type to leave it opened most of the time you aren’t going to be sacrificing too much space, either. As far as getting things done, the HP LaserJet M11we can push out up to 22 pages per minute.

The programs are worth taking a second look at. HP+ is a smart printing system that, in exchange for only working with HP toner, offers smart features. For example, HP+ provides smart security features and allows you to print directly from a wide range of devices. Even more interesting parts of HP+ include it holding printed items in the printer until you are ready to pick them up, improving privacy, and an environmental offset program where HP protects forests in some measure based on HP+ member usage. HP+ also gives you access to the Instant Ink program, which your HP LaserJet M11we purchased will provide to you for free for 6 months. This program provides subscription-based ink and automatically sends you more when it detects you’re getting low. Essentially, you’ll never have to worry about getting low on ink again.

So, if the HP LaserJet M11we’s tiny size and access to cool features has caught your interest, be sure to follow the link below and pick yours up today while it is down to $99. That’s $30 off the usual $129. On the other hand, if you want something a bit beefier and with less subscription features, we have you covered in our printer deals section.

