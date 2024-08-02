 Skip to main content
The 17-inch HP Omen gaming laptop just dropped below $1,000

The gaming laptop deals that are worth buying for hardcore gamers rarely go under $1,000, so imagine our surprise when the powerful HP Omen 17z fell below that price. This configuration with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 graphics card, which usually sells for $1,350, is down to just $930 from HP for savings of $420. We’re not sure how much time is remaining before this 31% discount disappears, so if you want to get this gaming laptop for much cheaper than usual, you should stop hesitating and proceed with your purchase right away.

Why you should buy the HP Omen 17z gaming laptop

The HP Omen 17z aims to challenge the best gaming laptops, as its Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 graphics card combines with the AMD Ryzen 5 8645HS processor and 16GB of RAM for enough power to run the best PC games without any problems. You’ll be able to appreciate modern PC graphics on the gaming laptop’s 17.3-inch screen with Full HD resolution and an up to 144Hz refresh rate, for a display that’s sharp, smooth, and colorful. The HP Omen 17z comes with the Omen Gaming Hub, through which you’ll be able to further optimize its performance.

The 512GB SSD of the HP Omen 17z will provide plenty of storage space for your video games, which you can start installing right after you unbox the gaming laptop as it ships with Windows 11 Home pre-loaded. If you’re the type of gamer who plays for several hours at a time, you won’t have to worry about overheating issues with the HP Omen 17z because of the Omen Tempest cooling system that features slimmer fans with more blades for uninterrupted airflow.

The HP Omen 17z gaming laptop with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 graphics card is on sale for only $930 from HP, which is a steal price for a machine of its capabilities. The $420 in savings on its sticker price of $1,350 isn’t expected to be available for long though, so there’s no time to waste. Add the HP Omen 17z gaming laptop to your cart and finish the checkout process as soon as possible, because it would be a shame to miss out on the 31% discount that pulls its price down to below $1,000.

