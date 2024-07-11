 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This HP Omen gaming PC has a $250 discount in Best Buy’s sale

By
The HP Omen 25L gaming PC on a desk.
HP

A unique and powerful alternative to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S gaming is the tried and true gaming PC. With a workhorse PC and a sharp-looking monitor, there’s no stopping you from conquering all your online foes, even in the fastest and most action-heavy battles. If you’ve been thinking about a gaming rig for a minute (and have perused our gaming PC deals more than once), we found an offer on an incredible PC we just can’t stop talking about:

For a limited time, you can purchase the HP Omen 25L Gaming Desktop at Best Buy for only $1,050. Normally priced at $1,300, you can put that $250 you saved toward the best headsets or best speakers!

Why you should buy the HP Omen 25L Gaming Desktop

From its ergonomic architecture to its refined acoustics, the Omen 25L is truly a thing of beauty. Under the hood, an Intel Core i5-14400F CPU runs the show. Graphics are handled by the industry-lauded NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060. RAM-wise, you’re looking at 32GB, with a full terabyte for internal storage. From single-player campaigns to massive online matches, the Omen has got the guts to handle just about any gameplay you throw at it.

Of course, we can’t just game with the PC itself. You’ll need a monitor and a few other components for the best experience, and the Omen has plenty of ports. You’ll find everything from USB-C and USB-A ports to HDMI and 3.5mm auxiliary. Bluetooth and Wi-Fi 6 are the main wireless standards you’ll be working with. As for the chassis, HP meticulously designed the casing and internal components for reduced distortion, enhanced cooling, and quieter operation. 

You’ll also be able to leverage HP’s Omen Light Studio app for RGB controls. Customize everything from colors and brightness to illumination-animations (say that 10 times fast). It’s hard to say how long this offer is going to last, but Best Buy deals tend to go pretty quickly. With that in mind, do yourself a favor and save $250 when you purchase the HP Omen 25L Gaming Desktop right now. 

We also recommend having a look at some of the best monitor deals we dug up this week.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco has been writing about and working with consumer tech for well over a decade, writing about everything from…
Best gaming laptop 4th of July deals
Razer Blade 15 lifestyle image on desk

If you're on the hunt for gaming laptop deals, you won't want to miss 4th of July sales. The good news is that you can already start your shopping, as various retailers have rolled out their discounts for the holiday. You're going to have to be quick with your purchase though, in order to make sure that you're able to secure the savings. To help you out, we've rounded up our favorite gaming laptop 4th of July deals below, with choices ranging from budget-friendly devices to top-of-the-line machines. Compare these with gaming PC 4th of July deals before you click any checkout buttons.
MSI Bravo 15 -- $750, was $1,000

The MSI Bravo 15 is a budget-friendly gaming laptop that won't have issues running the best PC games with its AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 graphics card, plus 16GB of RAM that's recommended for gaming by our guide on how much RAM do you need. The device features a 15.6-inch screen with Full HD resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate, and it offers ample storage space for several AAA titles with its 512GB SSD.

Read more
Best gaming PC 4th of July deals: prebuilt gaming PCs for under $500
HP Omen 45L sitting on a table.

The 4th of July is an excellent time to shop gaming PC deals, as there are discounts on everything from budget-friendly machines to top-of-the-line CPUs. There's an overwhelming number of gaming PC 4th of July deals out there though, so if you need recommendations to help narrow down your choices, we've gathered our top picks right here. You're going to have to be quick with your purchase though, as we're not sure how much time is remaining on these bargains. If you're exploring the more mobile side of gaming tech, check out gaming laptop 4th of July deals too.
HP Victus 15L -- $490, was $790

The HP Victus 15L is a a budget gaming PC that will still be able to run the best PC games without any trouble. It's equipped with the AMD Ryzen 5 5600G processor, the AMD Radeon RX 6400 graphics card, and 8GB of RAM, which are enough for the purpose, though you'll have to dial down on the graphics settings for the more demanding titles. The gaming PC offers a 256GB SSD, and a total of nine USB-A and USB-C ports at the front and back for all of your accessories.

Read more
Best Buy 4th of July sale: Appliances, TVs, laptops, and more
Digital Trends Best Black Friday Best Buy Deals

It is almost fireworks time and 4th of July deals are here. We're covering 4th of July deals at Best Buy, and they really cover a lot of ground. While there are some obvious points, like gaming laptop 4th of July deals and 4th of July TV sales, the retailer is also known for appliances. And that means even some 4th of July grill deals. Again, there's a lot of ground to cover and shopping all of the deals can be overwhelming. We'll zoom in on our favorite Best Buy deals for the 4th in the full article below, but you can shop everything yourself by tapping the button just below this paragraph.

What you should buy in the Best Buy 4th of July sale
One of the most fun parts of going to the local Best Buy is checking out their TV nook, which is slightly darkened but not so much that you can can't see the effect of any anti-glare properties, if any, the TVs have. As such, we start with some of the best TVs you can find at Best Buy. And, speaking of a little glare, if you have a sunny room you need to check out this deal on a that is our pick for the best Samsung TV for bright rooms. For a premium experience, save $500 off both the 77-inch and 83-inch versions of the . What if the premium stuff is making you feel priced out? Check out this that is 50-inches corner-to-corner, down to just $190 from $300, and has thousands of positive customer reviews.

Read more