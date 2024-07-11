This HP Omen gaming PC has a $250 discount in Best Buy’s sale

A unique and powerful alternative to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S gaming is the tried and true gaming PC. With a workhorse PC and a sharp-looking monitor, there’s no stopping you from conquering all your online foes, even in the fastest and most action-heavy battles. If you’ve been thinking about a gaming rig for a minute (and have perused our gaming PC deals more than once), we found an offer on an incredible PC we just can’t stop talking about:

For a limited time, you can purchase the HP Omen 25L Gaming Desktop at Best Buy for only $1,050. Normally priced at $1,300, you can put that $250 you saved toward the best headsets or best speakers!

Why you should buy the HP Omen 25L Gaming Desktop

From its ergonomic architecture to its refined acoustics, the Omen 25L is truly a thing of beauty. Under the hood, an Intel Core i5-14400F CPU runs the show. Graphics are handled by the industry-lauded NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060. RAM-wise, you’re looking at 32GB, with a full terabyte for internal storage. From single-player campaigns to massive online matches, the Omen has got the guts to handle just about any gameplay you throw at it.

Of course, we can’t just game with the PC itself. You’ll need a monitor and a few other components for the best experience, and the Omen has plenty of ports. You’ll find everything from USB-C and USB-A ports to HDMI and 3.5mm auxiliary. Bluetooth and Wi-Fi 6 are the main wireless standards you’ll be working with. As for the chassis, HP meticulously designed the casing and internal components for reduced distortion, enhanced cooling, and quieter operation.

You’ll also be able to leverage HP’s Omen Light Studio app for RGB controls. Customize everything from colors and brightness to illumination-animations (say that 10 times fast). It’s hard to say how long this offer is going to last, but Best Buy deals tend to go pretty quickly. With that in mind, do yourself a favor and save $250 when you purchase the HP Omen 25L Gaming Desktop right now.

We also recommend having a look at some of the best monitor deals we dug up this week.