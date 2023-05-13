Usually $1050, get this HP gaming PC for $650 this weekend

It may be time to upgrade your gaming PC, as Best Buy is currently selling the HP Omen 25L gaming desktop at $400 off. Instead of $1,050, you’ll only have to pay $650 for this dependable machine, but only if you act fast because we’re not sure when the offer ends. This is one of the top gaming PC deals that you can shop right now, so we don’t expect stocks to last long.

Why you should buy the HP Omen 25L gaming desktop

The HP Omen 25L gaming desktop is equipped with the AMD Ryzen 5 5600G processor, the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 SUPER graphics card, and 8GB of RAM. These specifications aren’t as fast as the top-of-the-line models of best gaming PCs, but they’re enough to smoothly run the best PC games, especially if you’re fine with switching to low or medium graphic settings for some of the more demanding titles. To complete an immersive experience, the gaming desktop also features DTS: X Ultra technology, which enables authentic and accurate 3D sound through your gaming headset.

There’s no shortage of ports on the HP Omen 25L gaming desktop, including several USB-A and USB-C ports, so you’ll be able to connect all the accessories that you need while you play. The gaming PC also has a 512GB SSD, which offers enough space to install several AAA titles at the same time, and with Windows 11 Home pre-loaded, you can start setting up the machine right after you hook it up to its power supply and your monitor. The HP Omen 25L gaming desktop also comes with RGB lighting effects that you can control through the Omen Light Studio app.

The HP Omen 25L gaming desktop already provides amazing value for its original price of $1,050, so it’s a must-buy machine at its discounted price of $650 from Best Buy. You can use the $400 in savings to buy more video games or other accessories, but you need to proceed with the purchase immediately because the offer may be taken offline sooner than you expect. If you think that the HP Omen 25L gaming desktop will be perfect for your needs as a gamer, don’t hesitate to buy it.

